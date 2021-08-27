Sayyed Nasrallah: Third Iranian Ship to Be Loaded with Fuel, Dispatched to Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 27, 2021

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced on Friday that a third Iranian ship will be loaded with fuel and dispatched to Lebanon.

In a televised speech via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah said that due to the fuel shortage in the country a deal was reached with Iran to send a third ship to Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah was speaking on the fourth anniversary of Second Liberation, when territories in eastern Lebanon were liberated by Hezbollah and Lebanese Army from ISIL and other Takfiri terrorist groups.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the victory during the Second Liberation was part of the universal war on Syria.

His eminence hailed sacrifices by the Lebanese Army and the Lebanese Army, pointing to the battles which the Syrian Army were taking part in from the Syrian side.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the latest developments in Afghanistan is a defeat to the United States, calling on the people of the region not to bet on the US occupation.

The Hezbollah S.G. also slammed the delay in government formation, calling on the Lebanese officials to meet the people’s demands.

Sayyed Nasrallah voiced rejection to a decision in which a subpoena was issued for caretaker PM Hassan Diab, describing it as politicized.

Second Liberation

Talking about the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Second Liberation took place thanks to the Resistance weapons and to sacrifices by Hezbollah fighters, Lebanese Army and Syrian Army.

“We insist to mark this occasion in order to take lessons from the dangerous experience and challenges our country was passing through.”

“What happened in the barrens in Bekaa years ago was part of the universal war waged against Syria, and part of a great scheme in the region.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said Lebanon was targeted by the ISIL scheme, stressing that the battle against the Takfiri group was joint on two fronts: The Lebanese and the Syrian.

His eminence said that both ISIL and Nusr Front had the same ideology, pointing to the backing which such groups were offered by several international powers.

“ISIL was made by the US. Donald Trump repeatedly said that the group was created by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

“The Resistance had intervened in the battle in Bekaa barrens after the Lebanese state abandoned its responsibility to liberate its territory.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah lashed out at the US, noting that Washington was pressuring the Lebanese Government to prevent the Lebanese Army from taking part in the battle against Takfiri groups.

“The Second Liberation was part of the victory against ISIL and terror across the region.”

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined importance of the trilogy of Resistance, Army and People.

“As we say to the Israelis, we say to the Takfiris: ‘If you repeat (the crime) We shall repeat (the punishment)’.”

Afghanistan

Stressing that the US scheme in the region is being defeated, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the latest developments in Afghanistan prove that all pretexts used by the US are deceiving and aim at occupation and expanding influence.

“What we witness today in Afghanistan is a pure defeat. It’s also a moral failure when the US and UK troops leave the Afghans who help them while take their police dogs, cats and alcoholic drinks.”

“The US administration had transferred ISIL membered to Afghanistan in a bid to destabilize Asian neighbors and Russia.”

Blockade on Lebanon?

Sayyed Nasrallah, meanwhile, hit back at those who deny that the US has been imposing a blockade on Lebanon.

“Yes Lebanon has been blockaded by the US for years. The US has been preventing several states from investing in Lebanon or even offering aids to Lebanon.”

“When the US issued the so-called Caesar Act it was not targeting Syria only, but also Lebanon. When the US ambassador says that the US will allow the entry of the Egyptian gas via Syria, then she is acknowledging that her country has been blocking such projects in the last three years.”

“If Lebanon really concerns the US then it shall give it waiver to import the Iranian fuel.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that the third Iranian ship will be loaded with fuel and dispatched to Lebanon.

“We have agreed with our brothers in Iran to load the third ship with fuel and dispatch it.”

Gov’t Formation, Subpoena for Diab

Sayyed Nasrallah slammed delay in government formation, citing the urgent need to deal with the sufferings of the Lebanese people.

“Neither the blood of Tleil explosion victims, nor Lebanese people’s sufferings had prompted the Lebanese officials to fasten the formation of the new government.”

Commenting on the decision in which a subpoena was issued for caretaker PM Hassan Diab, Sayyed Nasrallah described the move as politicized voicing rejection to the decision taken by the judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating the Beirut Port investigation.

Imam Moussa Al-Sadr Abduction Anniversary

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the abduction of Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr is a painful incident “as it posed an aggression on Lebanon, its people and Resistance.”

“The abduction of Imam Sayyed Moussa Sadr was a scheme against the Resistance and the project of liberating Palestine.”

“We vow that we will keep going on the path of Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr.”

