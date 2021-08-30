Al Mayadeen: Death Toll on Al-Anad Airbase Attack Rises

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 30, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

STC forces attacked the Al-Anad airbase, killing 49 people and wounding 65 more. The Houthi movement has continued to attack the base.

Lahij governorate’s al-Anad airbase, where the STC troops are stationed.

Today, Al Mayadeen sources reported that more than 100 people were killed and wounded as a result of a missile attack on the al-Anad Saudi coalition military base in the Lahij governorate. Some wounded are in critical condition.

It was reported by a Yemeni medical source that 49 people were killed in the attack and 65 were injured. The number of missing people whose corpses were torn was not included in the final death toll.

Three ballistic missiles fired from the al-Hawban area in Taiz, southwest of Yemen, struck the al-Anad base, according to military leaders of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.

The military leaders of the STC forces accused the Sana’a government forces of continuing to attack and bomb the al-Anad base, which the STC utilizes as a base for its troops, while STC spokesperson Mohammed Al-Naqib did not rule out the absence of Houthi-Brotherhood cooperation in the operation.

It is worth noting that the Saudi coalition’s targeting of al-Anad, an important air and military base, is the second after it was hit in 2019 by a drone that targeted a military parade. Several high-ranking military leaders in President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s forces were killed, including the Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Saleh Al-Zindani.

