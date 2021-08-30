Taliban Supreme Leader Akhundzada Is in Afghanistan, Says Spokesman

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 30, 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen

Taliban spokesman Zabihuallah Mujahid and his deputy announced that the Taliban commander Hibatullah Akhundzada, who never made any public appearances, is in Afghanistan.

Taliban Supreme Leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced Sunday that the movement’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never made a public appearance, is in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

“He is present in Kandahar. He has been living there from the very beginning,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

“He will soon appear in public,” added deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi.

Hibatullah Akhundzada has been the leader of the Taliban since 2016; however, his actual role is unknown. His activities were largely limited to releasing annual messages during religious holidays.

Akhundzada is yet to make any appearances since the Taliban re-assumed control of Afghanistan in mid-August, right as the United States was nearing the end of its withdrawal 20 years after it invaded the country.

Taliban founder Mullah Mohammed Omar was no fan of public appearances, either, and he was barely in Kabul when the Taliban was ruling the country during the 90s.

