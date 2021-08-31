Terrorists Increase Bombings in Syria; Is False Flag Looming?

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

MIRI WOOD AUGUST 30, 2021

Terrorists armed and supported by NATO countries, who refused reconciliation with the government, and rejected getting on those air conditioned green bus to join other al Qaeda savages in the temporary haven provided by NATO invader Erdogan, have increased deadly attacks against Daraa al Balad.

The NATO supremacist junta ruling the UN was wailing its tears for the savages, on Wednesday, one day after the first batch of the beasts with two legs, along with their concubines and unfortunate biological footprints, had been shipped out. The second parcel of human garbage was sent on its way, on Thursday — with some reports claiming they were en route to somewhere in Europe.

On Saturday, terrorists who went into hiding with their NATO weapons — weapons do not fall like manna from the heavens — and used ground to ground mortars to blow up a civilian home, murdering two children, and injuring their older siblings, and mother. Lest it still not be clear after more than one decade of heinous atrocities, the NATO rabid dogs of war would still have us believe that the savage terrorists are altruistic human beings, yearning to be free — likely from pre-NATO Spring affordable food, housing, schooling, and full employment — and will stop at no lie to continue the barbaric, war criminal lies.

NATO stenographer Reuters, recently notorious for fraudulent fact checks, lied about Saturday’s terrorists bombings.

On Sunday, the NATO sponsored terrorists bombed the building of the Internal Security Forces, murdering one policemen and injuring two others in Daraa al Balad.

Our NATO double standards of murderous hypocrisy and other war crimes are increasing, along with attacks by terrorists in Syria. NATO stenographer-media will wax poetic about hushed reverence among grieving families under gray skies as caskets with dead US soldiers are returned from a Taliban terror attack in Kabul, and ignore Syrian Arab Army soldiers coming under terrorists’ bombings, and lying about murdered civilians.

Somber Joe Biden checks the time as US troops return home in caskets.

We provide the photo of President Biden and the watch, not to point out a singular bit of rudeness, but to bring attention to his increasingly coming under attack, even by those ignoring his obvious dementia (despite his meds, his massive herding noted at the inauguration and at the G7 meeting, his likely getting plenty of sleep, his recent onset of some extrapyridimal side effects — caused by neuroleptics noted in his gait). That much of the bipartisan country is perturbed by him suggests it may be time for another false flag, to divert attention to a 10 minute hate.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

In September 2016, uninidicted war criminal Barack Obama accidentally slaughtered 83 Syrian Arab Army soldiers in al Thardeh, near the Deir Ezzor Airport. These soldiers were about to wipe out the hiding place of a small army of ISIS terrorists, who were accidentally rescued by this little faux pas of the 44th president.

Mass funeral for 83 Syrian Arab Army solders accidentally murdered by Obama terrorists.

Syria News mentions this seeming ancient history as preface to the response of then US ambassador to the UN, also unindicted war criminal, and NATO supporter of terrorists in Syria, Samantha Power.



Power was enraged that the Russian ambassador had disturbed her by calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. At her presser, she not only voiced her annoyance, she not only ignored the fact that the US led coalition bombing the SAR was a war crime, but she also let the proverbial cat out of the bag, albeit via the geopolitical version of Freudian projection — that is, blaming another country for the nefarious actions one’s own country has previously perpetrated, and is amenable to perpetrating again (e.g., the Gulf of Tonkin ‘incident.’)



She explained that when there is a problem, the puppeteers of the terrorists create a diversion; her admission in 2016 hold true, today.

US Americans are increasingly faced with home evictions, endure unaffordable healthcare, are terrorized by COVID and its ever-increasing variants, are watching food costs skyrocket. Do they really care about fraudulent monthly meetings on the ridiculous chemical Syria files?



Or, while they complain about Afghanistan being ‘abandoned’ to terrorists, are they in need of a need false flag by terrorists against the people of Syria, so they may enjoy a short-lived dopamine rush to divert attention from their very real problems?

— Miri Wood

Filed under: Afghanistan, False Flags, ISIS, NATO, Russia, Syria, Syria Assad, War on Syria | Tagged: Biden, Deir Ezzor, Der'ah, Obama, SAA, US Withdrawal from Afghanistan |