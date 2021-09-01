Hezbollah Heavy Sacrifices Led Lebanon to Defeat Takfiri Terrorists in 2017: Videos

Posted on September 1, 2021

On the fourth anniversary of the Second Liberation, Hezbollah stands on the peak of victory over the terrorist groups, led by ISIL and Nusra Front, after fierce clashes and heavy sacrifices made in the northeastern barrens.

Hezbollah operated against the terrorist groups on both the Lebanese and Syrian sides of the border and dealt heavy blows to their sites. The Lebanese Army later joined the battle waged the Resistance and the Syrian military simultaneously.

Hezbollah forces detected the sites where the terrorists used to prepare booby-trapped cars and send them to attack various Lebanese areas.

The Resistance fighters made heavy sacrifices and confronted harsh conditions during the battle, fiercely clashing with the terrorists.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

