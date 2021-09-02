360 NGOs Weirdly Emerged in Lebanon within One Month after Beirut Port Blast

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 1, 2021

In addition to the political disturbance and the governmental void in Lebanon, foreign powers are trying to add a new element to the confused and confusing scene in the country.

Hundreds of non-governmental organizations have recently emerged in a very small country to carry out weird missions in Lebanon. In light of 2019 protests and Beirut Port blast in 2020, those organizations have received huge financial and logistic aids from foreign powers.

The researcher Ali Mourad told Al-Manar that 360 NGOs emerged within one month just after Beirut Port explosion on August 4. Those organizations applied for the governmental approval during that period.

Ahead of the parliamentary elections next May, those organizations are intensively funded to face the traditional parties in Lebanon. According to Mourad, many corruption files, in which members from those NGOs are involved, will be exposed soon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

