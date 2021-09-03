Posted on by martyrashrakat

Iraq hosted a regional summit on Saturday supposedly aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East while emphasizing the Arab countrys new role as a mediator. Heads of state attending included Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Egypt, Iran, IRAQ, Jordan, Qatar, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Hossein Amirabdollahian, Kathmi, KSA, Macron |