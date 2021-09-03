USA Wants Lebanese Proxies to Fight Hezbollah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 2, 2021

In light of the US failure to defeat and eradicate Hezbollah through the Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006 and the takfiri invasion of the region during the past decade, Washington has decided to resort to the Lebanese proxies in order to fight Hezbollah.

Hundreds of NGOs have recently emerged in a weird manner and under the pretext of providing social aids amid the deteriorating socioeconomic conditions in Lebanon are ready to engage in a political warfare against the Resistance. Moreover, the traditional foes of Hezbollah will not miss any chance to confront the Resistance Party.

In this context, a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee at the US Congress headed by Senator Chris Murphy visited Lebanon, underestimating the oil crisis caused by the American siege imposed on the country.

Murphy briefed the reporters about the outcomes of the delegation’s meeting with President Michel Aoun, “We have discussed the parliamentary elections of 2022, which will bring new faces to power. The government must ensure that every Lebanese can vote next spring in a safe and free manner.”

In this context, Senator Richard Blumenthal described Hezbollah as a cancer that must be eradicated.

In response to journalists’ questions about the Iranian oil ship, the delegation alleged that “there is no need for Lebanon to depend on Iranian fuel, and the US is actively working to solve the fuel crisis in Lebanon.”

So, Washington wants the parliamentary elections to introduce new ‘faces to power’ and insists the Iranian fuel ships are needless. It is a clear call on the Lebanese proxies to reject Hezbollah honest and determined endeavor to cope with the oil crisis caused by the US sanctions and to utilize 2022 vote in their confrontation with Hezbollah.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

