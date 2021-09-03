Video translation: ‘Will you stop me from filling up Iranian petrol?!’: Beirut Sunni Imam

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 03, 2021

Original link: http://middleeastobserver.net/will-you-stop-me-from-filling-up-iranian-petrol-beirut-sunni-imam/

Lebanese Sunni Sheikh Mustafa Hamade scolds local pro-US parties and media for their opposition to Hezbollah’s recently announced move to import Iranian fuel to Lebanon, a country facing a crippling energy and economic crisis.

Sheikh Hamade, who is the Imam of the Hamzah Mosque in Beirut, blasted pro-US forces in Lebanon and called on anyone opposed to the move to ‘quit trying to fool the Lebanese people’ and ‘get oil yourselves!’

The clip of the Sheikh’s comments has been spreading widely within Lebanese social media circles in recent days.

Source: Social networking sites

Transcript:

Sheikh Mustafa Hamade, Imam of the Hamzah Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon:

(Certain) media outlets don’t want Iranian oil, nor oil from God knows where. We, as a people, demand that you bring oil from wherever you want, and we’ll buy it from you and not from them (Iran).

Just get oil, if anyone wants to talk, then they better step up. They (Hezbollah) are importing oil because they’re true to their people.

(Regardless of) halal (permissible) or haram (forbidden), right or wrong, sanctions and what not. Are there sanctions more devastating than the ones we’re under (today)?

Are you going to tell me that when and if the oil comes from Iran, that you’re going to prevent me from getting Iranian petrol and diesel? We’re already dead!

If any of our leaders don’t like this, then get oil (yourselves)! You have friends all over the world. Aren’t you going to import electricity and gas? Get some oil while you’re at it. Get some diesel while you’re at it. Stop fueling sectarian tensions. People are tired! People are exhausted!

Go see Dahieh (Southern Suburbs of Beirut), and all Shia regions, and go see Beirut and all Sunni regions in Lebanon. Go see Akkar, Dinniyeh and Tripoli. Go see Baalbeck and Hermel, Central and Northern Beqaa. Go see the South, all of it, starting from Sidon and up to the Naqoura and see the hunger. Head to the mountains, to Baabda and all of Mt. Lebanon. People care little for where the oil will come from. When the oil’s here people will pay out of their own pockets for it, and they don’t need any of you officials. They’ll pay from their own money and bring in oil from wherever, because you do not feel the exhaustion we feel. Because you do not feel the humiliation we’ve endured.

You are still conspiring against us, and making fools of us. Because you’re Sunni, you still want me to hate the Shia, and because you’re Shia you want him to hate the Sunni.

People won’t fall for this anymore, they want to live, they’re tired, they’re exhausted.

I pray that God Almighty save us from this trial. May God grant us forgiveness.

