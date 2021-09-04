Guarded by Police, Al-Zahrani Oil Facility Starts Confiscating Gasoline Hoarded inside Depots of Lebanese Forces Commander Ibrahim Sakr in Zahle

 September 3, 2021

The technical and logistic teams of Al-Zahraini Oil Facility started, on Friday and upon a judicial decision, confiscating the gasoline illegally hoarded by the Lebanese Forces commander Ibrahim Sakr in Zahle.

Reinforced units of the security forces cordoned off the residence of Sakr and took strict measures in order to prevent any inconsistency from causing a woe in the area.

On August 15,  Sakr was discovered to be hoarding around 57000 gasoline liters inside the deports and caches of his stations.

It is worth noting that the Lebanese army confiscated a large amount of gasoline from Sakr’s station in Halat and distributed it to the citizens for free.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

