Remnants of Missile Fired From Syria toward ‘Israeli’ Entity Found In Tel Aviv

SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

A missile was shot from Syria towards the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories on Thursday night, and ‘Israeli’ military spokesman stated, as Zionist settlers in the center of the occupied territories reported hearing explosions in the area.

On Friday morning, the remains of an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria were located in North Tel Aviv. A police sapper collected the remains.

Images from the Zionist regime’s public broadcaster Kan showed two large, charred pieces of material from the missile north of Tel Aviv. Explosions were also heard in Gush Dan near Tel Aviv, per the outlet.

This took place after the Syrian air defenses shot down 21 out of 24 hostile ‘Israeli’ missiles that struck the suburbs of the capital Damascus early Friday morning. There was some material damage from the strikes, the official SANA news outlet reported.

Syria warned the Zionist occupation regime of the serious consequences of the attacks attributed to it under false excuses unrelated to reality.

In a telegram sent by the Syrian Foreign Ministry to the UN Secretary-General, the ministry condemned the Zionist regime’s attack on its territory, and demanded that the UN Security Council condemn the attack as well, and act to stop it.

