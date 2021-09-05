The Secret Withdrawal Of The US From Syria

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Sonja van den Ende

Source

Rumors have been going for the last week since the chaotic withdrawal from the US and NATO from Afghanistan, but now it’s confirmed by the Arabic TV station Al-Alam TV. The US and its allies are losing on all fronts and withdrawing from three US bases in Syria, including the oil fields.

Rumors have been circulating since last week, after the not so glorious retreat of the US and its allies NATO, who have been waging a “dirty war” in Afghanistan for twenty years and destroyed the country, bombing them back to middle-ages. On 22 August I wrote an article: “As The US & NATO Flee Afghanistanwhen will they flee from Syria” and this is what is happening now, in secret, because another defeat is the last blow for the US and NATO empire and difficult to communicate to the Western audience.

According to Al-Alam TV, Syrian military sources tolled them that they have observed the withdrawal of US forces from three US military sites: two of the sites are in Al-Hasakah governorate (province), namely Tell Baider and Quasrak, situated close to Quamishli and one in Deir-ez-Zor. The Al-Amr oil field area close to the oil wells was evacuated as well. This is the most important oil field in Deir-ez-Zor. In june 2021, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported:A missile attack was carried out (june 2021) on the US-controlled Al-Amr oil field from Mayadin district in Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor province, which is under the control of the Syrian government and defended by Hezbollah. Al-Amr, Syria’s largest oil field, occupied by the US and the Kurdish YPG/PKK, was attacked with Grad missiles, according to local sources. Also, during that same time the US carried out an airstrike on Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Syria’s al-Bukamal district bordering Iraq.

Parts of Deir ez-Zor to the east of the Euphrates River are under the occupation of the US-backed YPG/PKK terrorist organization, while the city center and east and west of Deir-ez-Zor are under the control of the Syrian government. This also explains the increasing bombing of the Israeli air force last month and yesterday. They randomly attacked Damascus and also al-Qusayr. Al-Qusayr is a strategic town, not far from the Deir Mar-Jacub Monastery situated in Qara, close to the Lebanese border. Hezbollah is present in the region and has many relief projects for the Syrian population, which the US and NATO deny and their excuse for bombing is the aggressive stance of Hezbollah towards the Syrian population. But Hezbollah is seen as liberators, by all religions, especially the Christians, and they are happy they liberated them, especially in al-Quasayr, which is a Christian town.

Furthermore, the military source revealed to Al-Alam TV that the US has or had by now thirteen military bases in Syria and is facing a lot of opposition from the Syrian population, as I wrote before. It’s not about military strength but about the attitude of the people, the resistance and their hatred against the crumbling empire. As I wrote before, US servicemen and women are actually afraid of the resistance and if they don’t withdraw now, they will face attacks like what happened in Iraq or Afghanistan the last twenty years. According to the Syrian military sources, the US is preparing for a total exit from Syria.

President Joe Biden said the following on July 21, 2021, again a lie, it was all planned to exit Syria. The Trump Administration had said so, like they did with Afghanistan, and if the world would have taken notice of this, it would have come to no surprise that they are leaving Afghanistan, Syria and perhaps Iraq:

“Roughly 900 U.S. troops, including a number of Green Berets, will remain in Syria to continue supporting and advising the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the Islamic State. … “In Syria, we’re supporting Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against ISIS,” the senior administration official said to Joe Biden on July 21, 2021”.

This is what President Trump said in 2018. Trump has been clear about his intentions in Syria:

“As he told the world in April 2018, after years of fighting foreign wars, in his view it was time for the United States to withdraw from Syria, passing responsibility for the mission to hold territory taken from the Islamic State to regional states. We will have, as of three months ago, spent $7 trillion in the Middle East the last seven years,” he also said. “We get nothing out of it, nothing.— nothing except death and destruction. It’s a horrible thing.”

Did Joe Biden or his Administration listen to this and saw that waging war on Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Libya is useless? They don’t know the mentality of the Middle East. Or was it to please Israel, who still dreams of a ‘greater’ Israel, as has been mentioned in the Yinon plan, or is it their new plans and strategy, the great reset, which means the oil is not very useful anymore, so why bother to occupy the Middle East? Maybe only a few bases to control the people, but that’s a grave mistake. The people of the Middle East have suffered too much to be occupied again. I go for the last option, although Trump spoke wise words in 2018, but I doubt if he was pleased with the “great reset”plans, which was laid out already in 2018 and then practiced in 2019 with Event 201, ofwhich Trump thought in 2020, that is was still an exercise during a conversation with Fauci. Accidentally (or not) the microphone was still on and Fauci replied yes it is and Trump was very annoyed about that. To summarize it all, the world has entered a new PSYOP in 2019, and closed the era of the War on Terror, which was aimed at the destruction of much at the Middle East and to fuel hatred against Muslims. Now we entered the so-called COVID world and a new totalitarian order, which aims to enslave the whole world on Big Pharma and enter the digital information era in a new technocratic totalitarian world order, but I doubt if it will be in the whole world, that will be difficult.

