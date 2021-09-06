Kingdom of Blood Thirsty Rulers: Another Saudi Detainee from Qatif Executed

Posted on by indigoblue76

September 6, 2021

By Staff

The Saudi regime committed yet another crime against opinion prisoners from Qatif eastern province as Adnan Mostafa al-Sharfa was pronounced executed upon a decree by the kingdom’s bloodthirsty rulers.

In allegations to justify the crime, the Saudi interior ministry claimed that al-Sharfa was smuggling weapons and attacking the security forces.

The ministry’s statement mentioned that the execution was carried out upon a royal decree.

The Saudi regime authorities seldom carries out the executions in an attempt to disguise its criminality, especially in the eyes of the western public opinion. saudi arabia executionsSaudiArabiaHumanRights

