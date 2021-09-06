New “Israeli” Failure: Six Palestinian Prisoners Escape Prison through Tunnel

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

In a new severe slap to the apartheid “Israeli” entity, six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa Prison in the West Bank overnight Sunday.

“Israeli” officials are concerned that the six will try to carry out attacks or escape the Zionist entity. Amongst the prisoners is Zakaria Zabidi, the former leader of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade.

Prison officials surmise that the six escaped via a tunnel leading outside the prison walls that they had managed to dig over the past few months. The Shin Bet reported the inmates coordinated with collaborators outside the prison using a smuggled cellphone and had an escape car waiting for them. They were first noticed by local farmers who notified the police.

It was discovered that the six prisoners had escaped at around 4 A.M. during a head count.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said the Prisons Service. An official from the “Israel” Prison Service described the breach as “a major security and intelligence failure.”

In a statement made shortly after the event the Islamic Jihad called the escape “heroic” and added that it will “shock the ‘Israeli defense’ system.” Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum praised the prisoners saying “the escape proves the bravery of these prisoners, achieving freedom despite such strict security measures. It’s a heroic and impressive action.”

By Al Mayadeen

Source: Al Mayadeen

The Israeli occupation has announced that six Palestinian prisoners broke out of Gilboa Prison, which is under heavy security, at dawn today, Monday, through a tunnel dug under the prison.

6 Palestinian prisoners dig a tunnel and break out of prison

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz confirmed that six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa Prison near the occupied city of Beit She’an, at dawn today, Monday.

According to the newspaper, this prison is considered one of the most fortified Israeli prisons.

The Israeli occupation announced that police forces launched a manhunt in search of the prisoners at large. They are undergoing a full-scale search operation in the area crowded with villages and towns, which is also close to the border with the northern West Bank and Jordan.

Reports state that six prisoners dug a tunnel to break free from Gilboa prison and were reported missing around 4 am.

Israeli media websites published pictures of the tunnel that the escaped prisoners dug and escaped through, along with pictures of the prisoners.

A real prison break

A source from the Islamic Jihad Movement told Al Mayadeen that Mahmoud Abdullah al-Ardah is the “prince” of the prisoners in Gilboa prison and the one who led the prisoners’ escape.

The source added that the prisoners’ escape constitutes a severe blow to the Israeli army and the entire regime in “Israel”.

He described the prison break as a “heroic” move, which will cause a severe shock to the Israeli security system.

According to Israeli sources, the prisoners who managed to escape through a tunnel are Zakaria al-Zubaidi, Munadel Yaqoub Nafi’at, Muhammad Qassem Aardeh, Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri, Ayham Fouad Kamamji, Mahmoud Abdullah Aardeh, knowing that the last five are members of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

6 أسرى يتنشقون عبير الحرية، وينتظرون العودة إلى ساح الوغى ❤️



مبارك pic.twitter.com/mLLixwtJ8N — عبد الرحمٰن السّيد (@abedgsayed) September 6, 2021

“Israel” keeps about 4,850 prisoners in its prisons, including 41 female prisoners, 225 children, and 540 administrative detainees, according to institutions specializing in prisoners’ affairs.

It is worth mentioning that after several escape attempts, prison guards made a decision to keep all Islamic Jihad Movement members on top floors, not ground floors.

Gilboa Prison under the radar

Gilboa Prison is located in northern Palestine and was newly established under the supervision of Irish experts.

It was opened in 2004, near Shatta prison in the Bisan area of 1948.

صور لفتحة النفق التي تمكن من خلالها 6 أسرى فلسطينيين من الهروب من سجن جلبوع الاسرائيلي الذي يعتبر من أشد سجون الاحتلال حراسة pic.twitter.com/Oc3eEEWjiX — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 6, 2021

