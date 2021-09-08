Palestinian Prisoners Set Fire to Cells in Response to Suppression

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office says that Section 6 detainees in the Naqab Prison set fire to their cells in response to the brutal campaign of suppression the Israeli occupation is carrying out against them.

Photos of the place the confrontations took place between the Palestinian detainees and the Israeli occupation forces | Newpress

The Naqab Prison, also known as “Ktzi’ot” Prison, is in a state of alert after a large number of Israeli occupation soldiers raided it.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said the detainees in Section 6 set their cells on fire in response to the Israeli occupation’s brutal suppression campaign against them.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that Naqab Prison is in a state of chaos after Section 6 caught on fire, which was done in protest of the prison administration’s violations, harassment, and mistreatment.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation is also assaulting the Palestinian detainees in Megiddo Prison.

Muhjat Al-Quds, a foundation concerned with Palestinian detainees and martyrs, obtained a letter written by PIJ detainees from Naqab Prison in which they said they would burn any room they are taken out of. This was in response to the administration illegally transferring detainees within the prison.

This comes two days after six Palestinian prisoners broke out of the Gilboa Prison through a tunnel they dug under the Israeli prison. This was followed by Israeli escalation, especially against prisoners, as the occupation has increased its oppression of Palestinian prisoners, going as far as depriving them of their daily food portions.

Al-Quds Brigades, PIJ’s military wing, said they would not allow for the constant violation of the detainees’ rights, asserting that they would neither abandon their detainees nor let them down.

The Palestinian prisoners rebelled against the punitive measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities in light of Gilboa escape operation, incinerating the dungeons at Negev jail.

The Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement pledged to protect the Palestinian prisoners from the Zionist oppression, calling on all the Palestinians to clash with the Zionist enemy at all the contact points in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli occupation has deployed full weight of its security arsenal to capture the six Palestinians who managed early Monday to break out of high-security Gilboa prison.

Manhunt for the six Palestinians continued into third day on Wednesday, with Palestinian and Israeli media reporting arrest campaign across the West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

