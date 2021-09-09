Researcher Michael Swifte on draconian covid policies in Australia

Michael Swifte is an independent activist and advocate residing in Brisbane, Australia. He is a part of the critical thinking collective Wrong Kind of Green.

From a brief bio on him:

“His work focuses on the non-profit industrial complex with a special interest in the development of the Galilee Basin coal complex, networked hegemony, the collateralization of nature for the ‘new economy’, and in highlighting the political will for fossil fuel driven industrial decarbonization.”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5CR18fSy3vQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent


Follow his work:

https://twitter.com/empathiserhttps://wesuspectsilence.wordpress.com/
https://www.wrongkindofgreen.org
https://www.facebook.com/michaelswizswifte

RELATED LINKS:

Monica Smit Refuses to be Silenced: Chooses Jail over Unfair Bail
https://xyz.net.au/2021/09/monica-smit-refuses-to-be-silenced-chooses-jail-over-unfair-bail

*her arrest
https://twitter.com/_Mrtdogg/status/1432585114333110274
https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/monicas-arrest/

CHO served
https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/sutton-served

Oz surveillance legislation
https://insiderpaper.com/australian-government-new-surveillance-laws-modify-twitter-facebook-posts/

Increase of suicidal ideations
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/519837-covid19-lockdowns-mask-wearing-isolation/

Phone call with a lawyer at Caxton Legal Centre
https://sciencepublichealthpolicyqld2021.blogspot.com/2021/01/phone-call-with-lawyer-at-caxton-legal.html

Denis Rancourt interview
https://odysee.com/@EvaKareneBartlett:9/interview-with-canadian-physicist-and:1

Mark Crispin Miller censorship
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1633-mark-crispin-miller-exposes-propaganda-in-the-academy/

masks-dont-work-denis-rancourt-april-2020Download

