Palestinians Rage in Face of Israeli Punitive Measures against Prisoners after Gilboa Escape Operation

September 10, 2021

A large number of Palestinians gathered on Friday at the contact points in the occupied Al-Quds and West Bank as well as Gaza border to protest against the Israeli enemy’s punitive measures against the Palestinian prisoners at the Zionist jails in light of Gilboa escape operation.

Within the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian worshippers rallied in support of the Palestinian prisoners, before the Zionist occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Shrine and dispersed the protesting worshippers.

Al-Manar reporter clarified that the Palestinian protests set off across all the occupied territories as clashes with the Zionist enemy troops wounded two Israeli soldiers and left a large number of Palestinian injuries.

Later on, the Palestinian doctor, Hazem Al-Joulani, succumbed to his wounds inflicted by the Zionist fire in Al-Quds Old City as the enemy claimed he was carrying out a stab attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation authorities continued taking strict measures against the Palestinian prisoners who also confronted the enemy’s punitive moves by protesting and incinerating dungeons.

Zionist circles warned against an all-out military confrontation with the Palestinians in Gaza, 1948-occupied territories, and West Bank if ‘Israel’ kills the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison.

Six Palestinian prisoners managed early Monday to escape from the Israeli Gilboa prison, located in Beissan Valley, through a tunnel, they had dug, and moved into an unknown destination.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

