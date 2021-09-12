Even Broken Clocks Are Right Twice Daily

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Featuring fake news over what’s fit to print and read on issues mattering most, the disreputable NYT lying machine once in a while slips up by publishing kernels of truth.

On Friday, the Times debunked the Pentagon’s phony pretext for a late August drone strike in Afghanistan.

Responsible for killing at least nine family members, including six children, the Pentagon falsely claimed it was targeting ISIS.

Its leadership and fighters are supported by the US war department and CIA, using them as proxy troops where deployed.

Slaughter of more Afghan civilians after Pentagon combat troops were withdrawn continued forever US war on the country and its people — with no end of it in prospect by hot and other means.

According to the Times, “video evidence (and) interviews with” Afghan witnesses to what happened “raise(d) doubts about the US version of events, including whether explosives were present in the vehicle (targeted), whether the driver had a connection to ISIS, and whether there was a second explosion after the missile struck the car.”

Eyewitnesses said Pentagon terror-bombing targeted two civilian cars unconnected to ISIS or other jihadists, one individual saying:

“We are not ISIS…This was a family home where my brothers lived with their families.”

Pentagon spokesman captain Bill Urban falsely said “(w)e are confident we successfully hit the target (sic).”

Evidence proved otherwise.

The Times identified the driver of a terror-bombed car as Zemari Ahmadi, calling him “a longtime worker for a US aid group,” adding:

“(E)vidence suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work.”

“(A)n analysis of video feeds showed that what the (Pentagon) may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family.”

“Times reporting show(ed) that (the Pentagon) killed 10 (civilians), including seven children, in a dense residential block” — not ISIS fighters as falsely claimed.

Ahmadi worked for US-based Nutrition and Education International (NEI), the Times explained.

It’s Afghanistan director said “(w)e have nothing to do with terrorism or ISIS.” Nor did Ahmadi.

Yet on the day he was killed, “an MQ-9 Reaper drone…track(ed his) vehicle as it drove around Kabul…”

US officials falsely claimed that “they intercepted communications between (his vehicle) and (an) alleged ISIS safe house” — a bald-faced Big Lie.

According to people who worked with Ahmadi, his movements on the day he was killed were “simply a normal day at work,” the Times reported.

Items the Pentagon falsely claimed might be explosives were “plastic water-filled containers.”

US officials lied claiming that the car Ahmadi drove “posed an imminent threat to troops at the airport,” according to the Times, adding:

Yet when he “pulled into the courtyard of his home…the tactical (Pentagon) commander” ordered his vehicle to be struck with a hellfire missile — an act of cold-blooded murder.

Falsely claiming the drone operator only saw “a single adult male greeting” Ahmadi on arrival, his relatives explained otherwise, the Times saying:

“(S)everal of his children and his brothers’ children came out, excited to see him, and sat in the car as he backed it inside.”

His “brother Romal was sitting on the ground floor with his wife when he heard the sound of the gate opening, and (his) car entering.”

“His adult cousin Naser had gone to fetch water for his ablutions, and greeted him.”

“The car’s engine was still running when” terror-bombed.

Joint chiefs chairman Milley lied, falsely claiming that secondary explosions showed that Ahmadi’s car contained explosives (sic).

According to the Times, no evidence showed that “a second, more powerful explosion” occurred.

An analysis by experts said much the same thing.

The Pentagon was caught red-handed. It concocted a Big Lie to unjustifiably justify cold-blooded murder of Afghan civilians threatening no one.

Left unexplained by the Times is that ISIS is a US creation, its fighters used as proxy imperial foot soldiers — in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Ahmadi’s brother was quoted, saying he, his children and relatives were not terrorists. He “worked for the Americans.”

Since US forces preemptively attacked nonthreatening Afghanistan weeks after the made-in-the-USA’s false flag, millions of Afghans perished from war, related violence, targeted assassinations, torture, medical neglect and starvation.

Millions of others perished in similar fashion — in Iraq, Libya, Syria and elsewhere.

That’s how the scourge of US imperialism operates, what the Times and other MSM never explain.

