Gaza: Leader of Qassam Brigades Pledges to Free Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners in Future Exchange (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 11, 2021

Qassam Brigades spokesperon, Abu Obeida. (Photo: video Grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The iconic spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, pledged today to free four Palestinian political prisoners who were recaptured by Israel days after their daring escape.

“There will be no new (prisoner) exchange deal without the four heroic prisoners that were rearrested by the (Israeli) occupation,” Abu Obeida said in a recorded speech early Saturday.

Abu Obaida will speak live shortly — 🇵🇸 Ali 🇱🇧 (@allushiii_new) September 11, 2021

Israel has announced that it has recaptured the four Palestinian freedom fighters. One of the recaptured political prisoners, Zakarya Zubeidi, appeared with a disfigured face, signs of Isreali violence that accompanied his arrest.

Abu Obeida reassured Palestinians that the rearrest of the political prisoners is not enough to hide what he describes as “the great shame that has befallen the enemy and its institutions”.

Abu Obeida described the daring escape as another example of the “fragility of the security of the enemy”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Al-Qassam Brigades, Gilboa Escape Operation, Gilboa Jihad Detainees, Palestinian Resistance |