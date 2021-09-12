The 9/11 Mother of All Scams Until Flu/Covid Arrived

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

All governments lie, notably Western ones.

Nothing they say can be taken at face value. The same goes for their media press agents.

9/11 was the mother of all Big Lies, the mother of all state-sponsored false flags, until flu/covid surpassed its infamy.

Twenty years ago today, I remember where I was and what I was doing when learned that the twin towers came down.

Though not an architect or engineer, something smelled rotten.

While still unaware of what I later learned and wrote voluminously about, I recall telling my brother that they’re drinking champagne in the White House tonight.

I couldn’t understand how steel columns could collapse in free fall like a house of cards in a stiff breeze.

I remember WTC 7’s later in the day collapse at 5:21PM, though unstruck.

I later saw a video clip by the UK owned and controlled BBC, its reporter Jane Standley in New York at the time.

At 4:54PM — 27 minutes before WTC 7’s collapse — she reported what hadn’t yet happened, showing the beeb had advance knowledge of the made-in-the-USA false flag.

Partly funded by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth), a study titled “A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center” revealed the following:

Scientific evidence showed that “fires could not have caused weakening or displacement of structural members capable of initiating any of the hypothetical local failures alleged to have triggered the total collapse of the (twin towers or WTC 7), nor could any local failures, even if they had occurred, have triggered a sequence of failures that would have resulted in the observed total collapse.”

Jet fuel doesn’t heat high enough to melt or cause rigid steel columns to crumble.

It’s “scientifically impossible.”

State-sponsored controlled demolitions destroyed both towers and WTC 7.

Their debris was removed and destroyed to prevent a proper forensic analysis, AE911Truth explained.

David Ray Griffin’s exhaustive research, writings and lectures exposed and documented the mother of all Big Lies to that time — including official coverup by the 9/11 whitewash commission.

Virtually everything officially reported and regurgitated by MSM was fake news.

Alleged hijackers weren’t aboard the four fateful flights.

Bin Laden had nothing to do with what happened.

Hospitalized in Pakistan, he died of natural causes in December 2001 — reported by the NYT, the BBC, and other MSM.

Obama did not kill Osama, one of many Big Lies about 9/11, its aftermath, and a figure designated Enemy Number One by hegemon USA.

In September 2001, CBS News anchor Dan Rather said he was admitted to a Rawalpindi, Pakistan hospital on September 10, 2001.

France’s Le Figaro reported the following:

“Dubai…was the backdrop of a secret meeting between Osama bin Laden and the local CIA agent in July (2001).”

“A partner of the administration of the American Hospital…claims that (bin Laden) stayed (there) between the 4th and 14th of July (and) received visits from many members of his family as well as prominent Saudis and Emiratis.”

“(During the same period), the local CIA agent, known to many in Dubai, was seen taking (the hospital’s) main elevator (to) bin Laden’s room.”

Pakistani intelligence confirmed his December 2001 death. Yet the myth of his responsibility for 9/11 persists.

The FBI later admitted it had no evidence linking him to the attack.

What happened 20 years ago today was all about inventing a pretext for unparalleled state terrorism that followed, for waging war on humanity at home and abroad — for transforming the US into a totalitarian police state.

The unpatriotic Patriot Act was written months in advance, the same likely true for the Homeland Security Act and what else unfolded in the aftermath of 9/11.

I discussed it in a December 2007 article, titled Police State America.

US planned in advance war OF terrorism, not on it, remains ongoing with no end of it in prospect.

Along with the Patriot Act (Oct. 2001), Bush/Cheney’s November 2001 Military Order Number 1 — a coup d’etat against peace and fundamental freedoms — was prelude for extrajudicial horrors that followed at home and abroad.

So-called Continuity of Government (COG) procedures under an alleged Catastrophic Emergency was and remains all about empowering the ruling US regime to declare martial law without congressional authorization and govern despotically.

It’s how Biden regime hardliners have been operating after seasonal flu was renamed covid.

The worst of what they have in mind is likely ahead — notably after the fake Biden’s Thursday remarks, transforming totalitarian USA into tyrannical rule.

Events, legislation, White House diktats and actions made the US unsafe and unfit to live in.

A Final Comment

James Fetzer founded Scholars for 9/11 Truth, a non-partisan association of faculty, students, and scholars, dedicated to exposing official lies, removing the shroud of deceit, and revealing truths behind 9/11.

On Friday, Fetzer stressed that the alleged 9/11 hijackers and bin ladin “had nothing to do with the atrocities of 9/11,” adding:

“(T)hey were (convenient) patsies, like Lee Harvey Oswald and Sirhan Sirhan in relation to JFK and Bobby” — both figures uninvolved with their state-sponsored assassination.

Fetzer quoted Marc Thiessen, stressing that Biden (the real or fake one) “has no business visit(ing) Ground Zero, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa., on” Saturday — the 20th anniversary of the mother of all state-sponsored false flags to that time.

The nation I grew up in long ago has been responsible for more harm to more people over a longer duration than any others in world history.

The worst of their diabolical war on humanity likely lies ahead — why the only solution is popular revolution.

