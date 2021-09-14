Hezbollah Finalizes Preparations to Receive Iranian Fuel in Baalbeck

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 14, 2021

Hezbollah has finalized preparations to receive Iranian fuel in the northeastern city of Baalbeck, local media reported on Tuesday.

Hezbollah’s Al-Bekaa command has finalized logistic and technical preparations to receive tanker carrying the Iranian fuel oil, which will arrive in Baalbeck this week.

Mass ceremony will be held in the Lebanese city when the tankers will arrive next Thursday, local media reported.

Between70 to 80 tankers carrying fuel oil are on their way to Baalbeck from the Syrian port of Baniyas, where the first Iranian vessel docked in the past days.

The tankers are carrying nearly three million liters of fuel oil, according to local media.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced on Monday that the Iranian fuel oil will arrive in Lebanon on Thursday.

His eminence said that Hezbollah will be distributing the fuel oil on governmental hospitals and other vital facilities for free.

The fuel oil will also be distributed for low cost on other institutions across the country, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

Hezbollah S.G. said a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in Baniyas in a few days, with a third and fourth, respectively carrying gasoline and fuel oil, also due.

Daily life has been almost paralyzed in Lebanon as fuel dries up because the country lacks the dollars to pay for it.

The state-owned power company is generating only minimal electricity, leaving businesses and households almost entirely dependent on small, private generators that run on fuel oil.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, Lebanon | Tagged: Blockade on Lebanon, Iranian Fuel Promise, Nasrallah |