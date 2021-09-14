Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, congratulated him on the victory in the presidential election, praising mutual achievements in fighting against terrorism.

“I am very glad to welcome you to Moscow again,” Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

“And, of course, in a personal format – with a very good result of the presidential elections. The results indicate that people trust you and, despite all the difficulties of previous years and the tragedies of previous years, they still associate the process of recovery and return to a normal life with you,” the Russian president said.

While receiving Assad in the Kremlin as part of an unannounced visit, the Russian leader said that Syria’s main problem is the illegitimate presence of foreign forces on its soil.

Assad said that the international terrorism knows no limits and spreads across the world like an epidemic.

He then highlighted that “Our two armies, the Russian and the Syrian have achieved significant results not only in the liberation of the occupied territories seized by militants and in the destruction of terrorism, but also facilitated the return of refugees who were forced to leave their homes, to leave their homeland.”

“Considering the fact that international terrorism knows no borders, and spreads like an infection throughout the world, our armies, I can state, have made a huge contribution to protecting all mankind from this evil,” he added.

