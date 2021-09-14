The Zionist Establishment Is Looking For Someone to Take Responsibility for Gilboa Prison Break

While the Zionist regime’s Prison Service officials wonder how they allowed six Palestinian prisoners to escape one of their most secure facilities, the chief of Hermon Prison said last week it’s still unclear if the prison break was down to systemic neglect.
Six Palestinian resistance detainees tunneled their way out through a hole that wasn’t sealed for seven years while the prison guard near their cells was sleeping, the watch tower was unmanned, no one answered the phone, and the structure’s blueprint was published online a year earlier.
They never know, they never hear, they never see but most importantly they never take responsibility, ever. That’s the number one rule of the Zionist regime’s public officials.
From a lowest ranking officer up to a minister, every official in the occupation regime knows very well who wins over the public. Everybody is responsible, but nobody bears the responsibility.
For many years no one in the Zionist public sphere would take responsibility and resigned over national disasters caused by human error, and over time they stopped being ashamed.
For years, no one would stand in front of a camera and say the one thing that any decent man would say after a devastating event for which he is accountable for: I failed, I resign immediately, and hope that one who comes after me will do a better job.
“Thy kingdom come……………”
The United States of Israel’s Sssfear of influence is fast slithering towards its inevitable end
Latet anguis in herba
Esdras 6:9 …”For Esau is the end of this age, and Jacob is the beginning of the age that follows”
The Jews are of Esau (Esau married into the Canaanites – descendants of Ham) from Idumea, and therefore not of Israel or Judah; Jewish Encyclopedia, 1925, vol. 5, page 41.
Isaac blessed Esau, saying, “when thou shalt have the dominion, that thou shalt break his [Jacob’s] yoke from off thy neck” (Genesis 27:40, KJV). In other words, Jacob would have to give up the “dominion” at some point in order for Esau to prove himself unworthy. Only then could the birthright be taken from Esau according to the law of the hated son (Deuteronomy 21:15-17).
This controversy is one of the major themes of Scripture throughout history. It appears again in Ezekiel 35, 36, where we find that the descendants of Esau-Edom (or Idumea) coveted the land and rejoiced when Israel and Judah went into captivity. Divine judgment is thus pronounced “against all Edom, who appropriated My land for themselves as a possession” (Ezekiel 36:5).
“For my sword shall appear in Heaven and shall come down upon Edom dooming that accursed race.”
“For it is the day of the Lord’s vengeance, and the year of recompense for the controversy of Zion”—Isaiah Ch. 34, v. 5 & 8,
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION
PROTOCOL No. 3
1. To-day I may tell you that our goal is now only a few steps off. There remains a small space to cross and the whole long path we have trodden is ready now to close its cycle of the Symbolic Snake, by which we symbolize our people. When this ring closes, all the States of Europe will be locked in its coil as in a powerful vice.
Why did the witch in the Wizard of Oz have green skin?
What colour is Serpentine?
Serpentine: mineral, gem, ornamental stone, asbestos source
https://geology.com/minerals/serpentine.shtml
The most obvious physical properties of serpentine are its green color, patterned appearance, and slippery feel. These remind the observer of a snake and that is where the name “serpentine” was derived.
Very soon, every American will be required to register their biological property (that’s you and your children) in a national system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will affect our security as a charge back for our fiat paper currency.
Every American will be forced to register or suffer not being able to work and earn a living. They will be our chattels (property) and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading (Birth Certificate) to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, secured by their pledges.
They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two should figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability.
After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debts to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud, which we will call “Social Insurance.”
Without realizing it, every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and we will employ the high office (presidency) of our dummy corporation (USA) to foment this plot against America.” ~ American traitor, the Jew Edward Mandell House giving a very detailed outline of the New World Order plans that were to be implemented gradually over time to enslave the American people … A PLAN THAT HAS BEEN REPEATED IN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, BRITAIN AND ELSEWHERE.
“The United Nations (in New York) is nothing but a trap-door to the Red World’s immense concentration camp. We pretty much control the U.N.” ~ Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Zionist, The Hidden Tyranny
In English gematria New York has the number 666.
