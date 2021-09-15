Palestinian Child Ahmad al-Qawasmi Tells Al Mayadeen About Struggle of Bidding His Father Farewell بالفيديو: الطفل الفلسطيني أحمد القواسمي يروي للميادين نت معاناته مع توديع والده

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source: Fatima Ftouni

By Al Mayadeen

It seems as if the Israeli occupation is almost literally studying ways to further traumatize and oppress Palestinian children, for it is taking their right to live from them, as well as their right to being raised by their loving family.

Cancer-Stricken Palestinian child, Ahmad al-Qawasmi

The Israeli occupation uses many tactics to oppress the Palestinian people, such as depriving them of their freedom, making false allegations against them, and exercising inhumane practices. Its forces have always given a lot of thought to their ways of oppressing children, violating their child rights, and their right to peacefully live with their families in a psychologically and socially positive environment.

Al-Khalil’s Hijazi al-Qawasmi bid farewell to his cancer-stricken son, Ahmad, in a heart-shattering scene, which saw him being arrested Tuesday dawn by the Israeli occupation forces.

The child is Hijazi al-Qawasimi’s oldest son, and he is suffering from bone cancer. The Israeli occupation did not care for the child’s feelings upon arresting his father in front of him as he was unable to stand. The Israeli occupation did not cater to the child’s physical and psychological health. Instead, they showed their hatred for the Palestinian people and their arrogance regarding their needs.

Al Mayadeen interviewed the sick Palestinian child, who talked to us about how the first moments after his father’s arrest went. “Today, for the first time in my life, I bid farewell to a person I love. I hope to see my father once again,” Ahmad said. He also directed a message to his detained father, expressing his longing for him and hoping that his father returns, for he means everything to him.

Hijazi’s wife, Bayan al-Natshe said that this is her husband’s fifth time being arrested, expressing how hard it is to lose such an important person to the family, especially taking into consideration the difficult circumstances they are going through.

Regarding her son’s psychological health, Bayan noted that it would be hard for a person to recover in the absence of their father, who is also their support system. “My son needs a reassuring environment to respond well to treatment. But the Israeli occupation took everything away from him,” she added.

Ziyad al-Qawasmi, Hijazi’s father, says that his grandchild has had bone cancer for the past nine months. He underwent surgery to remove part of a bone in his right leg last July in Turkey.

These words sum up the Palestinian people’s struggle. They moved people all over social media, sparking all sorts of emotions in them. Social media users expressed their anger toward the Israeli occupation’s brutal and inhumane behavior, arguing that Hijazi might not be able to see his sick son ever again.

It is noteworthy Ahmad was meant to have a chemotherapy session on Tuesday in occupied Jerusalem. However, it was postponed due to the Israeli occupation forces detaining his father.

الأربعاء 15 أيلول 2021

المصدر: الميادين نت

الكاتب: فاطمة فتوني

الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يمعن في سياساته القمعية بحق الأطفال في فلسطين المحتلة، حيث يسلب منهم حق العيش في كنف عائلاتهم.. هكذا كانت المعاناة مزدوجة مع الطفل أحمد القواسمي.

يعاني الطفل أحمد، وهو النجل الأكبر للمعتقل حجازي القواسمي، من سرطان العظام

من الأساليب التي يعتمدها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بحق الشعب الفلسطيني، هي سلب حريتهم وتلفيق التهم بهم وتهجيرهم وتنفيذ الممارسات غير الإنسانية وغيرها، ولطالما أمعن في سياساته القمعية بحق الأطفال، وانتهاك طفولتهم واعتقالهم، والحق في العيش مع عائلاتهم في جو من الاستقرار النفسي والاجتماعي.

ونتيجة ذلك، ودّع الفلسطيني حجازي القواسمي من مدينة الخليل في مشهد مؤلم،، نجله أحمد، المصاب بمرض السرطان، وذلك خلال عملية اعتقاله من قبل قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر يوم أمس الثلاثاء.

يعاني الطفل أحمد، وهو النجل الأكبر للمعتقل حجازي القواسمي، من سرطان العظام، غير أن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لم يعبأ بمشاعر الطفل الذي كان يودع والده من دون قدرة على الوقوف، ولم يراعِ الاحتلال الأوضاع الصحية والنفسية للطفل بل أظهر حقده وعنجهيته في هذا المشهد.

الميادين نت أجرت مقابلة مع الطفل الفلسطيني أحمد القواسمة، الذي تحدث عن اللحظات الأولى التي عاشها بعد اعتقال والده، قائلاً: “اليوم، ودعت إنساناً أحبه لأول مرة في حياتي. أتمنى أن أرى والدي مجدداً”. ووجه القواسمة رسالة لأبيه الأسير، وعبر عن اشتياقه له، آملاً أن “يعود السند فالأب هو كل شىء”.

وأشارت زوجة الأسير بيان النتشة إلى أن هذا هو الاعتقال الخامس لزوجها حجازي القواسمة، قائلةً إنه “شعور صعب أن تفقد عمود البيت والسند في ظل هذه الظروف الصعبة التي تمر فيها العائلة”.

وحول صحة ابنها النفسية، لفتت إلى أنه “من الصعب أن يتعافى المرء في ظل غياب سنده ووالده”، مؤكدةً أن “ابنها بحاجة اليوم إلى جو من الطمأنينة لكي يتجاوب مع العلاج، لكن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سلب منه كل شيء”.

الميادين نت تجري مقابلة مع عائلة الأسير الفلسطيني حجازي القواسمة

ويقول زياد القواسمي، والد المعتقل حجازي وجدّ الطفل أحمد، إن حفيده مصاب بمرض السرطان في العظم منذ 9 أشهر، وأُجريت له عملية استئصال لجزء من عظم رجله اليمنى في أحد المستشفيات التركية في تموز/يوليو الماضي.

هذه الكلمات التي اختصرت معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني، حركت مشاعر الحزن في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. الناشطون عبروا عن غضبهم من هذا السلوك الهمجي وغير الإنساني لقوات الاحتلال، قائلين إن “حجازي قد لا يتمكن من رؤية ابنه المريض مرة أخرة”.

قصة أحمد ومرضه وعلاجه مأساة بوجود الاحتلال

وقصة اعتقال والده حجازي القواسمة هي قهر لما تبعد اب عن ابنه في هاي الظروف



قصتهم متكررة في كتير بيوت، بس اليوم كان الدور عليهم



الله غالب pic.twitter.com/Ku3uFSO1YE — أحمد (@KhaliliGuy) September 14, 2021

صورة أبلغ من ألف مقال

حجازي القواسمة من مدينة الخليل يطبع قبلة على جبين ابنه احمد المصاب بالسرطان والذي لا يقوى على النهوض لاحتضان والده ووداعه، قبل اعتقاله فجر اليوم، الثلاثاء من قبل قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي.#كلنا_زكريا #نفق_الحرية pic.twitter.com/f2kpFnwmdR — Mohammed Qamar (@mohgamar) September 14, 2021

حجازي القواسمة من الخليل..

يودع ابنه الطفل "احمد" المصاب بالسرطان

قبل اعتقاله من قبل الاحتلال الصهيوني

صباح اليوم💔

"فلا نامت اعين الجبناء" pic.twitter.com/WucTNgCY6g — Ghassan Farhat (@GhassanFarhat85) September 14, 2021

ويذكر أن الطفل أحمد القواسمي كان من المفترض أن يتلقى، يوم أمس الثلاثاء، جرعة علاج كيماوية في مستشفى المُطّلع بالقدس المحتلة، غير أنها تأجلت بسبب اعتقال والده.

