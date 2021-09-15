Prisoners Commission: Al-Zubaidi was Severely Abused and Hospitalized

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Zakaria Al-Zubaidi’s lawyer discloses that Al-Zubaidi did not participate in the excavation of the escape tunnel.

Prisoners Commission: Zakaria Al-Zubaidi suffered fractures in the face and body as a result of beatings

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported on Wednesday that lawyer Avigdor Feldman was able to visit prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi in the Al-Jalama detention center. The lawyer found that the latter was subjected to beatings and abuse during his arrest. Al-Zubaidi’s injuries included a broken jaw and two broken ribs.

According to the commission, Al-Zubaidi was transferred to an Israeli hospital and given only painkillers following the arrest. Bruises and scratches cover his body as a result of beatings.

Feldman disclosed that Zakaria al-Zubaidi did not participate in the tunnel excavation. He added that al-Zubeidi joined the room of the other five prisoners one day before they exited the tunnel, which took nearly a year to dig.

During the visit, Al-Zubaidi detailed to Feldman that over the four days they spent outside captivity, the escapees did not ask for help from anyone, out of concern for Palestinians in the occupied territories being punished by Israelis.

He also pointed out that they did not drink any water after their successful escape and only ate whatever fruits they found in orchards, such as figs and cacti.

Zakaria’s brother: We do not know the seriousness of his injuries

Jibril Zubeidi, Zakaria’s brother, announced last Monday that Zakaria was in need of hospitalization due to the deterioration of his health during his arrest.

Yahya al-Zubaidi, another brother of Zakaria, told Al- Mayadeen that Zakaria’s health condition deteriorated further due to an old injury he sustained from a mortar shell in his face. Yahya added that he recently had a broken leg and bruises on his body.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine | Tagged: Gilboa Jihad Detainees, Gilboa Prison, Gilboa Prison Break, Palestinian detainees |