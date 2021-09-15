Saud-Backed Forces Share Footage From The Houthis’ Recent Attack On Mokha Port (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

15.09.2021

SOUTH FRONT

Two screen grabs side by side from the footage released by the JF-WCY investigation committee.

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) carried out the September 11 attack on Mokha Port on the western coast of Yemen using two ballistic missiles and six suicide drones, an investigation committee run by Saudi-backed forces on the western coast of Yemen revealed on September 15.

At a press conference, Brigadier General Sadiq Doweed, co-chair of the Saudi-backed Joint Forces on the Western Coast of Yemen (JF-WCY), shared never-seen-before footage of the attack and showcased the wreckage of Houthi drones and missiles.

Brig. Gen. Doweed claimed that half of the suicide drones launched by the Houthis on September 11 were shot down before they could reach Mokah Port.

The wreckage and the attack footage suggest that the Houthis carried out the attack with Bader-1P precision-guided artillery rockets, which has a range of 150 km, and Samad-3 suicide drones, which has a range of 1,000 km. Both weapons can hit their targets with pinpoint accuracy as demonstrated during the attack on Mokah.

The Badir-1P rocket. Click to see full-size image.

The Samad-2 suicide drone. Click to see full-size image.

The JF-WCY acknowledged that the attack inflicted heavy losses on Mokah port. According to a report by the investigation committee, four residintal buildings, 14 offices, three warehouses, one observation tower, 23 vehicles, two patrol boats and two water tanks were damages or destroyed as a result of the Houthis’ attack.

Mokah port reopened last July after six years of closure. The attack took place a few minutes after the arrival of a delegation from the Saudi-backed Yemeni government to inaugurate the port.

The attack demonstrated the Houthis’ ability to strike any target within Yemen with extremely high accuracy. The Saudi-led coalition and its proxies appear to be unable to stop these attacks.

