Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Avoiding Popular Gatherings during Passage of Fuel Convoy in Baalbek-Hermel Area

September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called Wednesday for avoiding popular gatherings in Baalbek-Hermel area during the passage of the fuel cisterns convoy.

In a statement, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that his eminence checked out the ongoing media and popular preparations in Baalbek-Hermel area to welcome the fuel cisterns convoy on Thursday, appreciating the sincere interaction of the inexorable people with this step.

Sayyed Nasrallah thanked the Baalbek-Hermel locals for this interactions and embrace over decades, urging the residents, especially Hezbollah commanders in the area, to avoid the popular gatherings during the passage of the fuel cisterns convoy to preserve locals’ safety and facilitate its movement.

Upon Sayyed Nasralla’s orders, Hezbollah command in Bekaa canceled all celebrations which had been scheduled to be held.

Sayyed Nasrallah announced on Monday that the first fuel ship, which Hezbollah decided to import from Iran, arrived in Banyas seaport early Sunday finished unloading its cargo, adding that the cisterns transferring the diesel load will enter Lebanon on Thursday.

The diesel will be stored in specific tanks in Baalbeck city before distributing it over the various Lebanese areas, Sayyed Nasralalh said.

