US Occupation Vehicles Laden with Stolen Syrian Oil Leave al-Jazeera for Northern Iraq

Hasaka, SANA

A convoy of US occupation tankers laden with stolen Syrian oil along with vehicles laden with military equipment have leaved the Syrian al-Jazeera region through al-Waleed illegitimate crossing in Hasaka Countryside heading for the Iraqi territory.

Local sources from al-Yarubiya countryside in Hasaka northeastern countryside told SANA reporter that a convoy of 70 vehicles, including tankers loaded with stolen oil from the Syrian Jazeera and trailers trucks carrying several cannons, military vehicles and a number of Hummer vehicles belonging to the occupation forces, left the Syrian territories through the al-Waleed illegitimate crossing heading for the occupation bases in northern Iraq.

In the same context, local sources from the countryside of Tel Hamis said that military helicopters belonging to the American occupation forces transported a number of the occupation’s soldiers heading for the Iraqi territory.

Yesterday, 45 of the US occupation vehicles laden with large packed boxes, refrigerated tankers, trucks, and a number of tankers entered through al-Waleed illegitimate crossing and headed for Khrab al-Jeer Airport in al-Malikiyah area in the northern countryside of Hasaka.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

