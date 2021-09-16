Iran Ready to Meet Lebanon’s Demands in Various Fields – Amir Abdollahian

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 16, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed Tehran’s readiness to boost relations with the new Lebanese government and meet the Arab nation’s demands in different areas.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks as he received the representative of Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement in Iran, Abdullah Sefieddine, in Tehran on Wednesday.

As he congratulated Lebanon on the formation of a new government and expressed hope that the problems of the Lebanese people would be resolved as soon as possible the top Iranian diplomat assured that the aspirations of the Lebanese people would be realized.

Amir Abdollahian also noted that Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi’s government cares for and supports the resistance front, and hailed the dignified resistance of the Lebanese people against the Zionist and Takfiri enemies as a source of honor and pride for all regional nations and freedom-seekers.

The Iranian minister additionally emphasized the need to expand relations between the Lebanese people and government and the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying Tehran is ready to supply the needs of Lebanon in various fields.

Safieddine, for his part, congratulated Amir Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s foreign minister, saying the Lebanese people are grateful to Iran for its supports for Lebanon in times of difficulty.

He also thanked the Islamic Republic for selling much-needed fuel to Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Hezbollah’s representative expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran would go through stages of growth and prosperity in all fields.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon, Takfiris | Tagged: Hossein Amirabdollahian |