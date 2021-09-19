Anti-China US/UK/Australia Axis of Evil

The Stephen Lendman Blog

Both wings of the US war party target all nations free from their control for regime change — forever wars by hot and/or other means their favored tactics.

China is hegemon USA’s target No. One — for its growing political, economic and technological prominence on the world stage, not for any national security threat its leadership poses.

While preemptive US war on the country is extremely unlikely, it’s possible by accident or design — given how often its ruling class chooses this option.

Its risk increased by a newly formed anti-China axis of evil.

On Wednesday, the Biden regime and imperial UK/Australian partners announced what they called a “historic” security alliance (sic).

Unrelated to the security of their nations — facing no threats from others, just invented ones — newly formed “Aukus” is all about challenging China in a part of the world where hegemon USA and Britain don’t belong.