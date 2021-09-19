More Than 20 Russian Airstrikes Hit Greater Idlib As Militants Continue To Launch Attacks (Videos, Photos)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

18.09.2021

South Front

An Su-24 taking off from Hmeimim air base in 2015. IMAGE: Russian Ministry of Defense

On September 18, warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) carried out more than 23 airstrikes on militants’ positions in the northwestern Syrian region of Greater Idlib.

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the airstrikes took place as follows:

Ten airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the towns of Baluon and Mashoun in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Four airstrikes targeted the town of al-Bara in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Four airstrikes targeted the town of al-Kindah in the western countryside of Idlib.

Five airstrikes targeted the towns of Kabani, al-Khudur and Barza in the northern countryside of Lattakia.

شاهد

غارات روسية عنيفة على محيط قرية #البارة جنوب ادلب pic.twitter.com/kxrOCpBEjr — محمد بلعاس (@blaas083) September 18, 2021

#الإعلام_العسكري



توثيق تنفيذ طيران المحتل الروسي لغارة جوية على أطراف بلدة البارة في جبل الزاوية جنوب إدلب pic.twitter.com/BVv9NBAouS — الإعلام العسكري (@alaskary_media) September 18, 2021

8 غارات جوية من الطيران الحربي الروسي تستهدف اطراف قرى بلشون وبليون وابلين بجبل الزاوية جنوب ادلب pic.twitter.com/zHQKsb0CrL — انس المعراوي (@anasanas84) September 18, 2021

شهيد وجرحى من المدنيين جراء غارات من الطيران الحربي الروسي استهدفت قرية الكندة بريف جسر الشغور غرب ادلب pic.twitter.com/DxgG8TxT8w — انس المعراوي (@anasanas84) September 18, 2021

قرية البارة الان جنوب ادلب

غارات من الطيران الحربي الروسي pic.twitter.com/zVIihpBkoK — انس المعراوي (@anasanas84) September 18, 2021

الطيران الحربي الروسي يستهدف بالصواريخ الفراغية محيط بلدة #البارة بريف #إدلب الجنوبي، بالتزامن مع تحليق لطيران الاستطلاع في أجواء المنطقة .. pic.twitter.com/hscWVTxuqO — شبكة عاجل سوريا (@syria55s) September 18, 2021

قصف مدفعي على قرية #الكندة بالتزامن مع عودة غارات الطيران الحربي الروسي على البلدة.

كما تعرض محيط قرية #البارة في ريف #ادلب لخمس غارات جوية قبل قليل أيضا pic.twitter.com/HHfE3Ka9gt — Âla hacıoğlu 🌸🇹🇷 (@ala_hacioglu) September 18, 2021

In the last few months, Greater Idlib militants stepped up their attacks in violation of the 5 March 2020 ceasefire agreement forcing the VKS to intensify its combat operations in the region.

One of the most recent attacks was carried out by Ansar al-Islam, a terrorist group allied to al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The attack, which was carried out with mortars and recoilless rifles, targeted positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northwestern countryside of Hama.

#الإعلام_العسكري



توثيق إصابات مباشرة في تجمعات عصابات الأسد في قريتي البحصة وفورو بسهل الغاب شمال غرب حماة إثر استهدافها بهاون عيار "120" مم وقذائف "B9" من قبل أنصـ ـار الإسـ ـلام pic.twitter.com/gDNX9VY29B — الإعلام العسكري (@alaskary_media) September 18, 2021

HTS and its allies appear to be unwilling to respect the ceasefire in Greater Idlib. This may force the SAA and its allies to launch a ground operation in the region very soon. Such an operation may lead to a confrontation with the Turkish military that maintains a large presence in the region.

