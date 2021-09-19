More Than 20 Russian Airstrikes Hit Greater Idlib As Militants Continue To Launch Attacks (Videos, Photos)

On September 18, warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) carried out more than 23 airstrikes on militants’ positions in the northwestern Syrian region of Greater Idlib.
According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the airstrikes took place as follows:
- Ten airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the towns of Baluon and Mashoun in the southern countryside of Idlib.
- Four airstrikes targeted the town of al-Bara in the southern countryside of Idlib.
- Four airstrikes targeted the town of al-Kindah in the western countryside of Idlib.
- Five airstrikes targeted the towns of Kabani, al-Khudur and Barza in the northern countryside of Lattakia.
In the last few months, Greater Idlib militants stepped up their attacks in violation of the 5 March 2020 ceasefire agreement forcing the VKS to intensify its combat operations in the region.
One of the most recent attacks was carried out by Ansar al-Islam, a terrorist group allied to al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The attack, which was carried out with mortars and recoilless rifles, targeted positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northwestern countryside of Hama.
HTS and its allies appear to be unwilling to respect the ceasefire in Greater Idlib. This may force the SAA and its allies to launch a ground operation in the region very soon. Such an operation may lead to a confrontation with the Turkish military that maintains a large presence in the region.
