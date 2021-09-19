The Booster Scam
by Stephen Lendman
Booster jabs boost illness. They accelerate health destruction.
The same goes for all flu/covid jabs — designed to harm, not protect.
It’s true as well about all things flu/covid.
Everything mandated and urged by US/Western regimes has nothing to do with protecting health and well-being.
Diabolical aims are all about abolishing free and open societies, along with mass-elimination of what Henry Kissinger once called “useless eaters.”
On Friday, an FDA advisory panel delivered a split decision.
It overwhelmingly rejected the Biden regime’s scheme to booster-jab Americans aged-16 and older.
The decision will likely be temporary.
It won’t likely halt planned forever-jabbing — once or twice annually — on the phony pretext of waning immunity.
At the same time, the FDA panel voted unanimously in favor of booster-jabbing Americans aged-65 and older, as well as others with weakened immune systems.
It also said that healthcare…
