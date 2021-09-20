Palestinians Urge Red Cross to Provide Protection to Palestinian Prisoners

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 20, 2021

Palestinians take part in sit-ins held in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). (Photo: via QNN)

Hundreds of Palestinians today took part in sit-ins held in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) premises across multiple West Bank cities, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Participants in the sit-ins – which were organized by Palestinian national and Islamic factions and various institutions involved in prisoners’ affairs – called on ICRC to promptly intervene and provide protection to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, particularly the six prisoner escapees, who were subjected to severe torture after they were recaptured by Israel.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 – Palestinians in #Gaza take part in the weekly protest in support of the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.#FreePalestine#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/CBaC1MPzz3 — BWF Military News (@MilitaryBWF) September 20, 2021

Protesters called on international institutions to pressure Israel to end its policy of administrative detention, and to work attentively to save the lives of sick and hunger-striking prisoners in Israeli jails, according to WAFA.

The Israel Prison Services IPS waged a war against all the prisoners following news of the escape of the six prisoners, raiding and attacking them in their cells, moving them to other prisons, separating them, isolating some, and denying them certain rights, including family visits and buying from the canteen.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

