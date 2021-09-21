Sabra and Shatila Massacre Anniversary September 1982 – Never Forget

Posted on by fada1

ARABI SOURI SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

Sabra and Shatila massacre is the most horrific, most heinous, ugliest war crime deliberately committed by armed forces against innocent civilians, rather refugees in their houses in the camp they were sieged in, what makes it more heinous is the criminals are known and they are not prosecuted, they are celebrated as heroes by their supporters.

We are commemorating the 39th anniversary of this disgusting massacre that not even ISIS committed similar to it in the same place despite the number of beyond horrific massacres this US-sponsored anti-Islamic terrorist organization has committed.

The video is available here and on BitChute.

Video report transcript:

The massacre is one of the most horrific things written in the history of the entire world, it is the massacre of Sabra and Shatila, which was committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Beirut on this day, 39 years ago, which claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Palestinian people.

The massacre was pre-planned by the Israeli occupation forces, which set out in the dark on the night of September 16, 1982, to commit murders that lasted for 48 hours in collusion with groups of the Lebanese Forces militia and the so-called South Lebanon Army, the proxy agent at the time, against the Palestinians and Lebanese residing in Shatila camp and the neighboring Sabra neighborhood.

The Israeli occupation vehicles sealed the escape exits of the camp and did not allow entry until after the massacre ended on September 18, when the world woke up to one of the most heinous massacres in history and to find thousands of dead bodies of women, children and the elderly who were killed in a way that shames humanity.

Despite the ugliness of the massacre that the world woke up to, the ‘international community’ did not bring the perpetrators and try them by any court, and none of them were punished for what they have committed. The matter was limited to investigation committees that reached results that were not followed by legal follow-up.

The number of martyrs who fell as victims of this massacre is not clear, as estimates indicate the death of about seven thousand martyrs, and the pictures of children who did not exceed the age of three and four while they were in their pajamas and their blankets stained with their blood, and the families killed by the Israeli occupation forces while they slept, remain a living witness that will not go away and evidence of the ugliness of the crime.

End of the Report.

Every year Melania Butros shows her picture taken by a journo next to the bodies of her 3 kids Khodr, Qassim, and Muhammad, and her husband Ali who were killed by #Israel and the militia of the Lebanese MP Geagea (#Saudi man in #Lebanon) in the infamous #SabraAndShatila massacre. https://t.co/dTLjyh1jsY — Arabi Souriعربي سوري (@3arabiSouri) September 15, 2021

Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces militia was sentenced to prison for life in Lebanon for a number of other crimes including the bombing of a church while holding a mass, the slaughtering of the whole family of his political opponent, the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rachid Karami and a Lebanese army officer with him, and he was pardoned by the US and Saudi proxy Lebanese politicians, he didn’t spend the rest of his days repenting and asking for forgiveness, he’s the head of a block in the Lebanese parliament and a staunch opponent of the majority of the Lebanese people working publicly for the Saudi regime.

None of the Israeli officials is prosecuted or tried at a court of justice, some of them were left to commit series of other war crimes in Lebanon and in Palestine, including against Gaza, and around the world bombing, assassinating, and instigating strife, all in the guise of ‘fighting terrorism’ following the steps of their main patron, the United States of America post-September 11. the USA invaded two countries and slaughtered over a million people in Iraq alone, displaced millions of others avenging the killing of around 3000 of its people in the 2001 attacks, how should the relatives of the 7000 victims of the Sabra and Shatila massacre avenge the massacre? And we’re not talking about the Iraqis, Syrians, Libyans, Palestinians, Somalians, Yemenis, Serbians, to count a few.

The next time the US or European officials ever mention the need to prosecute war criminals around the world ask them about the accountability for Sabra and Shatila massacre victims, then ask them about the other war crimes they’ve committed and ask them to at least shut up.

