Two US Occupation Military Logistics Convoys Targeted In Iraq

September 22, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Two military logistics convoys belonging to the US occupation forces in Iraq were targeted in the provinces of Babil and Baghdad.

News sources reported Wednesday morning that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Babil province. A group called ‘Ashab al-Kahf’ [The Companions of the Cave] claimed responsibility for the operation.

Another US occupation military logistics convoy was also targeted in Baghdad’s al-Yusufiya district. ‘Ashab al-Kahf’ also claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group has repeatedly claimed responsibility for operations targeting US occupation convoys.

Similar operations against US occupation troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the assassination, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

Iraqi resistance ambush asaib Ahl al-Haq against American forces Sep 21, 2021

The poem of the Companions of the Cave. Hezbollah Islamic Resistance Brigades

