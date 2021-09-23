Syrian Arab Army is Ending the Terrorists Presence in Daraa Countryside

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

ARABI SOURI SEPTEMBER 23, 2021

Syrian Arab Army units continue to take positions in the countryside of Daraa after eliminating the presence of the US-sponsored Al Qaeda, ISIS, and their other affiliated terrorist groups as part of the larger task in securing the entire southern region of Syria.

SAA units entered this morning the towns of Yadudah, Muzayrib, Tal Shihab, and Zaizoun in the western Daraa countryside, in addition to marching toward the border with Jordan in the south, the collapse of the remnants of ISIS terrorists in Daraa Balad earlier in the month where up to 50,000 residents started returning to their homes after 8 years of being internally displaced in other Syrian cities.

The following report from the Syrian Al-Ikhbaria news channel (in Arabic) shows units of the Syrian Arab Army entering Al-Yadudah in Daraa western countryside:

Hundreds of armed men joined the reconciliation efforts and are returning to their normal lives after settling their legal records, this includes former members of the terrorist organizations most of who were forced to join these groups under threats against their families but have not committed any crimes against other Syrians or the Syrian armed forces. Criminals who have killed or committed other crimes against their fellow citizens will be prosecuted, the state offered amnesty for the public rights, however, the personal rights of the victims will be settled at the respective courts of law.

Many ISIS terrorists who have innocent blood on their hands and the non-Syrian terrorists who are not yet eliminated by the Syrian Army and the Syrian security but have agreed to surrender have been shipped to northern Syria where the regime of the Turkish madman Erdogan will have to handle them, few have fled the liberated areas and sought refuge in the Al-Tanf area where Biden forces of the US army maintain an illegal presence for the time being.

Armed young men who have not served in the Syrian Arab Army as conscripts yet and are due for the service will be given up to 6 months before joining the army for the mandatory service every Syrian male serves, this excludes supporters of their parents if they don’t have other brothers and those with permanent disabilities.

This latest achievement of the Syrian armed forces in continuing to liberate the rest of Daraa is a great victory for the Syrian people, a massive loss for the US-led camp of NATO evil alliance and their regional stooges, it’s the main loss for Israel who have invested greatly in ISIS and other terrorist groups using the huge sums of the billions of US dollars from the US taxpayers’ money it receives every year.

As the Syrian army continues securing the southern region, there are two main fronts coming up next to clean from NATO armies and NATO proxy terrorist groups in the northern region, especially the Al-Qaeda last stronghold in Idlib in the northwest of Syria where the Syrian and Russian air forces have started wiping-out posts, command centers, and weapons depots of the terrorists, which is leading to the hysterical media campaign against the Syrian and Russian armies accusing them of only killing children and women, the accusations coming by Al-Qaeda propagandists, as usual, and there are the areas occupied by the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists who some reports say they have been warned to welcome the new year without the US army protection.

