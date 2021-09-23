Yemeni Forces Liberate Al-Baydaa Province from Remnants of ISIL & Qaeda Terrorists: Video

September 23, 2021

Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree
Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Sarea (photo from archive)

The spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, General Yahya Sarea, announced on Thursday the details of the major offensive against the remnants of the two takfiri terrorists, affiliated with Qaeda and ISIL militant groups.

indicated that the offensive, termed as “Dawn of Victory”, lasted for 48 hours, adding that the tribesmen and locals contributed to the achievement of liberating an area of 2700 square kilometers.

“During the offensive, 70 Saudi-led mercenaries were killed, and 120 others were injured.”

General Sarea added that the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees captured 40 of the terrorists, including commanders, and manage to destroy or seize much of the enemy’s ammunition and gear.

https://english.almanar.com.lb/ajax/video_check.php?id=106713

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

