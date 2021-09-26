More on How to Lie and Mass Deceive Without Really Trying

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

In 1961, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” was a hit Broadway musical.

It was show biz compared to draconian real life today.

Reporting on the most crucial issue of all time, bar none, US/Western MSM barely break a sweat in largely sticking to the official fake news narrative that’s all about convincing maximum numbers of people to unwittingly self-inflict harm.

Nary a day goes by without a relentless torrent of misinformation and disinformation on all things flu/covid — what’s vital for everyone to know suppressed.

Ignoring that masks don’t protect and risk respiratory harm — based on science — the NYT once again falsely claimed that when worn, including by schoolchildren, they protect against flu/covid outbreaks — a bald-faced Big Lie.

It also reported that New York state is on the cusp of “mass firings” of hospital healthcare workers who refuse to sacrifice their own health from toxic flu/covid jabs.

If thousands of nurses and other staff are sacked, New York’s healthcare system and delivery of what’s vital for state residents in need will be severely impacted.

The same applies to New York City public schools. If significant numbers of teachers and staff stay unjabbed and are sacked, public education will sustain a major body blow.

At this time, a temporary federal appeals court hold on mass-jabbing refusenik NYC teachers protects their jobs. If lifted, mass-firings or suspensions will likely follow.

Separately, the Times turned truth on its head, falsely claiming the following:

“World leaders and US regulators know the best way to prevent serious illness and death and to end the (nonexistent) pandemic altogether is by getting shots in arms (sic), especially the arms of those who have not had any shots at all (sic),” adding:

“Now they need to more forcefully act on that knowledge (sic).”

The above is a draconian call by the Times for mandating harm to health by mass-infecting millions of refuseniks involuntarily.

It’s supporting illness and mass-extermination on an unprecedented scale.

The same goes for WSJ editors.

Commenting on fraudster Walensky’s unilateral call for booster-jabbing most everyone, they defied science by saying she made the “right” decision — that’s indisputably wrong.

She overruled CDC advisors in favor of restraint by going the other way.

She ignored two senior FDA officials who quit the Pharma-controlled agency over this issue.

Journal editors falsely claimed that “evidence” — that doesn’t exist — “supports boosters (sic).”

Indisputable evidence shows that jabs don’t protect. They harm health and must be shunned to protect it.

Recommending or approving them for anyone virtually assures harm to their health.

Claims otherwise by fraudsters Fauci and Walensky, Journal editors and likeminded MSM advocates for what’s going on are all about destroying health with mass-extermination in mind.

In her statement last week attempting to justify what’s unjustifiable, Walensky said the following:

“As CDC director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact” — for ill, not good, she failed to explain, adding:

“At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health (sic).”

On all things flu/covid — especially toxic jabs — mandates and recommendations are polar opposite her above Big Lie.

“In a pandemic” that doesn’t exist, an invented one alone, “even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good (sic),” she falsely claimed.

She, Fauci, other US anti-public health officials, dark forces directing them and Pharma profiteers continue going all-out to do “the greatest” harm to maximum numbers of people at home and abroad.

That’s what all things flu/covid are all about — polar opposite official Big Lies and mass deception, what’s regurgitated daily by MSM press agents for mass-extermination and social control tyranny.

That the end game they seek that’s crucial to rise up against en masse.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Global Disinformation | Tagged: Mass Disinformation |