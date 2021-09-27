Lebanon: Judicial Investigator into Beirut Port Blast Suspends Probe after Being Notified of Lawsuit Filed against Him

September 27, 2021

Beirut port blast investigator, judge Tarek Bitar, received Monday a request demanding his removal from the case, following former minister Nohad Mashnouq’ lawsuit filed against him.

Subsequently, the probe is on hold pending the decision of the Beirut Court of Cassation.

On August 4, 2020, a massive blast rocked Beirut Port blast, killing around 195 citizens and injuring over 6000 of others. The explosion also caused much destruction in the capital and its suburbs.

Source: NNA

