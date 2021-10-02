“Israel” Continues Its Provocations: We Will Drill Five Wells alongside the Lebanese Border العدو يواصل الاستفزاز: سنحفر خمس آبار على الحدود مع لبنان

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Translated by staff, Al-Akhbar Newspaper

“Israel” continues its pressure on Lebanon to make it give up the new boundary line and return to the old boundary line in order to resume the “indirect” negotiations, after limiting the maritime “dispute” to its initial area.

After the American company Halliburton announced in mid-September that it had won the bidding of oil and gas excavation in Karish field that is partially located in the area of the new Lebanese boundary line – which was announced before the cessation of the maritime negotiations rounds – “Israel” restarted talks yesterday, through its media, regarding details in the bidding related to the excavation and drilling operations, saying that such operations will begin soon, despite the Lebanese stance.

According to “Israel” Defense website, which, ironically, is specialized in security and military affairs, “Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennet is not waiting for Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to start gas excavation in Karish field, pointing out that the drilling operations are to start in the northern part of the field, where the Lebanese boundary line is, specifically in block nine [according to the old line].

The website said, in a clear provocative message, that the deal with the American company provides for drilling three to five wells to the north of the field, which is within the exclusive economic zone of Lebanon, according to Lebanese definition.

The website added that according to Intelligence Online, the deal between Halliburton and “Israel” was led by the head of the company’s business in Dubai Ziad Khadra, and another head in the company, Ahmad Kinawi, who lived in Dubai for four years. This poses more than a question about the role played by the Emirates on the side of the enemy against Lebanon.

What is the role of the Emirates in the “Israel”-Halliburton deal?

It’s expected that “Israel” will take advantage of the announced step to the maximum, to build on the Lebanese reaction its subsequent steps, whether by withdrawing or moving forward in moves that won’t be limited unless they are deterred. Nevertheless, “Israel” aims, in the current stage after the Lebanese Cabinet formation, at urging Lebanon to return to the negotiation rounds first, and moving back the Lebanese demands limit to square one, i.e. to the disputed area according to the old maritime borderline [of 860 km2], which is the borderline that had been agreed upon with the American side within a previously planned direction between the two sides to be a point of settlement with Lebanon.

Accordingly, “Israel” accepts that the solution be a compromise, which means that the two sides concede to reach a solution that won’t be imposed on any of them, even if the enemy’s acceptance of the negotiation has been imposed on it because of the deterring balance of power with Lebanon and the inability of “Israel” to take over the disputed region; otherwise it wouldn’t have resorted to negotiations and settlements.

However, “Israel” is unable to accept any settlement that implies concession by both sides, based on what Lebanon has [2290 Km2]. Any solution of settlement will grant Lebanon what it had been asking for, and what it is now asking for, with taking parts of some fields that had been specified by “Israel”. The enemy had distributed the excavation licenses in such fields on its companies along with American and Greek companies, after making sure that these fields contain tremendous deposits of natural gas.

How will Lebanon respond to the provocative “Israeli” action? Will it have a stance different from the previous one, or will it be enough for it to ask the US embassy about the meaning of the new “Israeli” announcement?

الجمعة 1 تشرين الأول 2021

يحيى دبوق

تواصل إسرائيل ضغوطها على لبنان لدفعه الى التراجع عن الخط الحدودي الجديد والعودة الى الخط القديم تمهيداً لاستئناف المفاوضات «غير المباشرة»، بعد حصر «التنازع» البحري في مساحته الابتدائية.

فبعدما أعلنت شركة «هاليبرتون» الأميركية، منتصف أيلول الماضي، فوزها بمناقصة التنقيب عن الغاز والنفط في حقل «كاريش» الذي يقع جزء منه في منطقة الخط الحدودي اللبناني الجديد، المعلن عنه قبل وقف جولات التفاوض البحري، عادت إسرائيل أمس، عبر إعلامها، إلى الحديث عن تفاصيل في المناقصة ترتبط بعمليات التنقيب والحفر التي قالت إنها ستبدأ قريباً، بمعزل عن الموقف اللبناني.

وذكر موقع «إسرائيل ديفنس»، وهو للمفارقة متخصّص بالشؤون الأمنية والعسكرية، أن رئيس الحكومة الإسرائيلية نفتالي بينت لا ينتظر رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نجيب ميقاتي ليبدأ التنقيب عن الغاز في حقل «كاريش»، مشيراً إلى أن عمليات الحفر ستبدأ في الجزء الشمالي من الحقل، حيث الحدود البحرية مع لبنان، وتحديداً البلوك ٩ (وفقاً للخط القديم). وأضاف الموقع، في رسالة استفزاز واضحة، إن الاتفاق مع الشركة الأميركية ينصّ على حفر بين ثلاث وخمس آبار شمال الحقل، أي داخل المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة للبنان وفقاً للتحديد اللبناني.

وأضاف الموقع إنه وفقاً لـ«أنتليجنس أونلاين»، فإن الصفقة بين «إسرائيل» و«هاليبرتون» أدارها رئيس الأعمال الخاص بالشركة في دبي، زيد خضرا، ومسؤول آخر في الشركة هو أحمد كناوي الذي كان مقيماً في دبي في السنوات الأربع الماضية، ما يطرح أكثر من علامة استفهام حول الدور الإماراتي الى جانب العدو ضد لبنان.

ما هو دور الامارات في الاتفاق بين «إسرائيل» و«هاليبرتون»؟



ويتوقع أن تستغل «إسرائيل» الخطوة المعلن عنها الى حدّها الأقصى، لتبني على ردة الفعل اللبنانية خطواتها اللاحقة، سواء بالانكفاء أو التحرك قدماً لمزيد من الخطوات التي لن يحدّ منها إلا ردعها عن المزيد منها.

مع ذلك، تهدف الخطوة الإسرائيلية، في هذه المرحلة بعد تشكيل الحكومة في لبنان، إلى الدفع باتجاه العودة إلى جولات التفاوض أولاً، وإلى إعادة سقف المطالب اللبنانية الى المربع الأول، أي الى المساحة المتنازع عليها وفقاً للخط البحري القديم (مساحة 860 كيلومتراً مربعاً)، وهو الخط المتفق عليه مع الجانب الأميركي ضمن توجّه مخطط له مسبقاً بين الجانبين ليكون محلاً للتسوية مع لبنان.

وترضى إسرائيل بأن يكون الحل تسووياً، الأمر الذي يعني تنازل الجانبين للتوصل الى حل لا يفرض على أي منهما، وإن كان أصل قبول العدو بالتفاوض فُرض عليه فرضاً عليها تبعاً لميزان القوى الردعي مع لبنان وعدم قدرة «إسرائيل» على الاستئثار بالمنطقة محل التنازع، وإلا ما كانت لجأت الى المفاوضات والتسويات.

إلا أنه يتعذّر على إسرائيل قبول أي تسوية، بمعنى تنازل من الجانبين، وفقاً لما يطال به لبنان (مساحة 2290 كيلومتراً مربعاً). إذ إن أي حل تسووي بناءً عليه، سيعطي لبنان ما كان يطالب به سابقاً، وجزءاً مما يطالب به الآن، مع قضم أجزاء من حقول حددتها إسرائيل في السابق ووزعت رخص التنقيب والحفر فيها على شركاتها وشركات أميركية ويونانية، بعدما جرى التيقّن من احتوائها على احتياطيات كبيرة من الغاز الطبيعي.

ما هو الرد اللبناني على الخطوة الاستفزازية الإسرائيلية؟ وهل سيكون للبنان موقف مغاير عما سبق، أم يكتفي بالاستفسار من السفارة الأميركية عن معنى الإعلان الإسرائيلي الجديد؟

