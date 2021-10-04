PA President Abbas Meets Israeli MKs, Cabinet Ministers in Ramallah

Posted on by indigoblue76

October 4, 2021

President Mahmoud Abbas Sunday receives three members of the Israeli Knesset from the Meretz party. (Photo: Mahmoud Abbas FB Page)

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas Sunday received three members of the Israeli Knesset from the left-wing Meretz party, two of whom are cabinet ministers, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Head of the Meretz party and Minister of Health Ministers, Nitzan Horowitz, Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Freij, and MK Michal Rozin discussed the peace process between the PA and the Israeli occupation with Abbas, WAFA noted.

The "left-wing" Zionist ministers in the apartheid regime play "good cop" by keeping the bantustan delusion of "two states" alive. This charade probably makes @EUinIsrael giddy with excitement https://t.co/c3P6yxh7vU — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) October 4, 2021

Abbas stressed the importance of ending the occupation and establishing just and comprehensive peace in accordance with international resolutions. He also reiterated the importance of stopping settlement construction, military incursions, home demolitions, the displacement of people, and the return of the bodies of Palestinian martyrs killed by the occupation, according to WAFA.

“Israel must renew the peace process and contacts with the Palestinians… Israel can’t run away from the Palestinian issue. It is here and it is the heart of the matter,” Freij said.

Calls are quietly growing within Meretz to reinvigorate the Palestinian channel of the peace talks, based on the assumption that with Bennett being as weak as he is, the party can act with considerable freedom, writes @mazalm3 https://t.co/4QFLK7IW83 — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) October 3, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed reservations about the meeting, the Jerusalem Post reported, but he did not stop it from taking place. His representatives declined to comment.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

