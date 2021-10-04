Syria’s Ultimate Victory is Imminent: FM’s Aide to Al-Manar Website

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Syrian foreign minister’s aide, Dr. Ayman Sousan, stressed that Syria is so close to the ultimate victory over the terrorist war, hailing the steadfastness and sacrifices of the Syrian people as well as army.

In an interview with Al-Manar Website, Sousan pointed out that the Syrian army field progress and achievements in addition to the geopolitical conditions in the Middle East indicate that Syria’s victory is imminent.

Sousan hailed the allies who supported the Syrian army in its battles against the terrorist groups, highlighting the role of Hezbollah, Iran and Syria in this regard.

Meanwhile, Sousan welcomed the Iranian-Saudi talks, underscoring their strategic importance in the region.

Sousan emphasized that Syria’s membership in the Arab League was illegitimately suspended, adding that Syria may never alter its identity.

Finally,Sousan noted that Syria wants to restore its good relations with the Arab countries, stressing that ties with Turkey can never be restored before it withdraws its troops from all the Syrian territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

