Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestinian (23 – 29 September 2021)

September 30, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations

23 – 29 September 2021

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip:

6 Palestinians killed, including 1 child, in the West Bank

17 Palestinians wounded, including 3 children, and a journalist in the West Bank

3 shootings at Palestinians’ fishing boats reported, and 4 others on agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip

Settlers attacks: Several Palestinians wounded, including a child in a critical condition, in attack by dozens of settlers in al-Mafraqah and At-Tuwani in Hebron.

Several Palestinians wounded, including a child in a critical condition, in attack by dozens of settlers in al-Mafraqah and At-Tuwani in Hebron. In 126 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 73 civilians arrested, including 4 children and 2 women

IOF established 60 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 5 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Hebron under Israeli military protection.

The Israeli settlement expansion works continued on Palestinian lands and properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed 6 Palestinians, including a child, and wounded 17 others, including 3 children and a journalist in separate incidents across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

In Nablus, IOF killed on 24 September 2021 Mohammed Ali Khabisa (28) from Beit, and wounded two others, including an elderly man, while attacking a peaceful anti-settlement protest in Beita, southeastern Nablus.

In Jerusalem, IOF killed on 26 September 2021, 3 Palestinians after raiding a country house in Bidu village in an extrajudicial execution. Eyewitness statements confirmed there were no clashes in the area, and that IOF killed those civilians in cold blood, and detained their dead bodies. Also on the same day, IOF killed Usama Yaser Sobeh (22) and 16-year-old Yusuf Sobeh; and wounded 6 others during clashes in Jenin after IOF besieged a house in Burqin. IOF detained Yusuf Sobeh’s body and claimed that the incident occurred during an armed clash while arresting activists. Both killings were conducted with the approval of the highest political level in Israel, allegedly while targeting activists who planned violent action.

PCHR documented 4 casualties in IOF attacks on a peaceful protest in Kafr Qaddum, 3 in Jenin and a journalist in al-Bireh, as well as a child in al-Aroub refugee camp in Hebron.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 3 times at fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, and four times on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 126 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 73 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children and two women.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted two limited incursions in northern and central Gaza.

Settler-attacks:

Hebron: settlers attacked Palestinian civilian in Susya as an European Union delegation was visiting the area. Settlers also attacked civilian homes in Jabel Jalis, and dozens of them conducted an attack in al-Mafraqah and At-Tuwani.

Occupied East Jerusalem: shooting in the air in Ras al-Amoud as students were leaving their schools.

Ramallah: Palestinians’ lands assaulted in Deir ‘Ammar.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued to ban the entry of dozens of goods, including construction materials, in collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the Israeli closure imposed on the territory entered its 15th year, without an end in sight that would fulfil Palestinians’ right to enjoy their economic, social, and cultural rights.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 07:50 on Thursday, 23 September 2021, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened fire towards agricultural lands in eastern Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:10, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened fire on and off in eastern Beit Hanoun. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 24 September 2021, IOF stationed on the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, northern Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest led by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased the protestors and clashed with them; IOF fired bullets, tear gas canisters and stun grenades. As a result, 4 Palestinians, including 2 children, sustained bullet wounds.

On Friday evening, IOF killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded two others, including an elderly man, , during their attack on a peaceful protest against settlement expansion in Beita, southeastern Nablus, northern West Bank.

According to PCHR investigations, IOF directly shot the Palestinian civilian in his head from a distance of only 40 meters while there was no threat to the lives of IOF, eliminating any justification to the murder crime. This crime is yet another stark example of IOF unjustifiable relaxed shooting standards in disregard for Palestinian civilians’ lives.

PCHR field documentation indicates that, a peaceful protest took off from Beita Park towards Mount Sbaih at approximately 13:30, where IOF established “Avatar” settlement outpost three months ago. The protestors held Palestinian flags and chanted against the occupation and settlers. Upon their arrival in Mount Sbaih, they found IOF troops stationed in the area, so a group of elderly men approached the soldiers to ask them why the caravans were still in the Mount although a decision was issued to evacuate the settlement outpost. However, the soldiers opened fire at the elderly men and wounded a 65-year-old man in his bank. As a result, violent clashes erupted, and some protestors threw rocks at the soldiers, who continued to fire live and rubber-coated bullets, as well as tear gas canisters and stun grenades, at the protestors. The clashes, which expanded to the western side of the Mount in an area called al-Yatamawi, continued until 15:00 and resulted in the injury of 2 civilians: one with a rubber bullet in the head while the other with a live bullet in the head as well. The latter’s condition was critical, so he was taken to a field hospital in Beita village and. He was then referred to An-Najah Hospital in Nablus, where his death was announced at 17:00. Additionally, several other Palestinian civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The civilian killed was later identified as Mohammed ‘Ali Mohammed Khabisah (28), from Beita village.

An eyewitness said to PCHR fieldworker that:

“An Israeli soldier opened fire from a distance of 30-40 meters at Mohammed Khabisah when he poked his head from a stone chain he was behind, without posing any threat to the soldiers’ lives. The soldier managed to shoot him and he fell on the ground. I ran towards him and he was around 50 meters away. His head was open and bleeding, so young men and I carried him and walked 100 meters away to a Palestinian ambulance, which took him to a field hospital established in Beita Elementary School for Boys. He was then referred to An-Najah National Hospital in Nablus, where he was pronounced dead at 17:00.”

At approximately 22:00 on Saturday, 25 September 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza border area opened fire on an off in northern Beit Lahia. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:45 on Saturday, 25 September 2021, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, 26 September 2021, IOF raided Kafr Dan village in western Jenin. A group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at the IOF military vehicles, and the occupation’s forces opened fire at them. As a result, a 25-year-old male sustained a live bullet injury in the left leg and was transported to hospital. IOF raided several houses in the village and arrested Ahmed Adnan Abed (30).

Also on Sunday, IOF killed five Palestinians, including a child, and wounded at least 6 others in two separate incidents in Jenin and occupied East Jerusalem.

In Jerusalem, three Palestinians, including 1 wanted by IOF, were killed after the Israeli military raided a country home in Bidu in an extrajudicial execution, as eyewitness statements confirmed there were no clashes in the area. IOF raided the house and killed two Palestinians; they killed the third while he was attempting to flee the area. IOF has detained the victims’ bodies. In Jenin, a Palestinian man was killed and 6 others were wounded in clashes with IOF after the latter besieged al-Yamun and Burqin. According to media sources, a fifth Palestinian was also killed after an armed clash with IOF; his body was detained. The murder operation executed by IOF was given the green light by the highest political levels in Israel, allegedly for eliminating activists who planned violent operations.

According to PCHR investigations and eyewitness’ statements, at approximately 04:00 on Sunday, large numbers of IOF moved into Ain Ajab area, eastern Beit ‘Anan in the northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. IOF raided a small farmhouse, detonating the front door and shooting inside; IOF killed two men inside the house, and a 3rd almost 50 meters away as he was trying to escape. Before withdrawing from the area, IOF took the victims’ bodies and later informed the Palestinian Civil Liaison that 3 Palestinians from Bidu village were killed in an IOF raid into Beit ‘Anan. The victims are:

Ahmed Ibrahim Zahran (32) Zakaria Ibrahim Bedwan (36) Mahmoud Mustafa Hmaidan (31)

Hmaidan’s ID card, and traces of his blood were found near rocks approximately 50 meters from the house.

An eyewitness stated to our fieldworker that a large force of the Israeli military moved into the area and raided a house, gunfire shots were heard. At sunrise, a number of soldiers were seen wrapping two bodies and moving them. He added that locals gathered in the area after IOF withdrew, and they found traces of blood and Mahmoud Hmaidan’s ID card on nearby rocks; other blood traces were found in a different spot, presumably Zahran and Bedwan’s. The eyewitness confirmed that there were no clashes in the area between IOF and the victims, and it was clear that the shooting was one-sided. It is noteworthy that IOF had raided the area the night before; an infantry unit along with a special military unit moved into the area amidst heavy presence of Israeli military drones.

In Jenin, PCHR investigations indicate that Israeli military forces moved into Burqin, western Jenin, at approximately 04:30. IOF stationed between Burqin and al-Yamun villages and surrounded Mohammed Abul-Hasan al-Zar’yny’s (35) house. IOF demanded residents leave the house and surrender themselves. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at the IOF military vehicles; clashes erupted. At approximately 06:50, Usama Yasser Mohammed Sobeh (22) sustained an explosive bullet in the pelvis and rectum. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition; medical sources pronounced him dead at 08:00. Six others sustained wounds in the clashes that lasted until 07:10 when IOF withdrew from the area and arrested al-Zar’yny along with a 16-year-old child who was wounded in the clashes. The child was identified by Israeli media as Yusuf Mohammed Sobeh (16), and he later died in Israeli custody of his wounds.

The Israeli military spokesperson said that at least 4 Palestinians were killed in shootings between IOF and Palestinians in 5 different areas in the West Bank: 3 in Bidu, and 1 in Burqin – Jenin. He added that 4 armed persons were also arrested.

PCHR investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements refute the Israeli military’s claims that there were clashes with the victims in Bidu as they were extrajudicially executed in cold blood. Also, Usama Sobeh was killed in Burqin in a crime of excessive use of force.

PCHR follow-up indicates that this military operation was conducted upon orders from the highest political levels in Israel, according to Makan the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, told journalists onboard his flight to New York that IOF acted as expected and have the full support of the government.[1]

At approximately 19:00, dozens of Palestinians gathered in Bayt Ijza village, northwestern occupied East Jerusalem. they threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli military vehicles in protest to IOF killing 3 Palestinians from Bidu. IOF opened fire at the protestors, firing rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters, and chasing them in the village. IOF arrested brothers Saleh (27) and Ahmed (24) M. J. Diwan.

At approximately 21:00, , IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:00, dozens of Palestinians gathered in Bidu Ijza village, northwestern occupied East Jerusalem. they threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli military vehicles in protest to IOF killing 3 Palestinians from the village. IOF opened fire at the protestors, firing rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued for hours and spread to nearby areas. IOF arrested Khaled M. Mansour, and Majdi M. Mansour.

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 27 September 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza Strip border area in Central Gaza, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00, a student-led protest took off from Birzeit University towards Beit El DCO checkpoint in protest to the murder of 5 Palestinians from Jenin and Jerusalem by IOF. The protestors gathered at the checkpoint, set tires on fire. Israeli soldiers fired arbitrarily at the protestors. Clashes erupted where protestors threw stones and IOF shot live and rubber-coated bullets, tear gas canisters and stun grenades. The clashes continued until 16:30. Photojournalist Yusuf A. Shehadeh (21) sustained a minor wound with a rubber-bullet in the left leg; he was treated in the field. Several others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

Photojournalist Yusuf A. Shehada stated to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“I was covering the clashes in the area along with 6 other journalists, IOF shot several stun grenades at our direction. I tried to retreat along with my colleagues, and that is when I was shot with a rubber bullet in the leg fired by IOF. My colleagues helped me get to a safe place away from the area, and I received treatment in the field. My injury was minor.”

At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, 28 September 2021, IOF moved into Qabatiya, Jenin. A group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at the military vehicles invading the area. IOF opened fire at protestors, wounding 2 Palestinians in their lower extremities. They were taken to hospital for treatment. Several others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment in the field.

At approximately 14:00, dozens of Palestinians gathered by the entrance of al-Aroub refugee camp in Hebron near an Israeli military checkpoint. They threw stones at the military watchtower, and the soldiers chased the protestors and fired tear gas canisters, and live bullets, Dozens of Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, and a 12-year-old Palestinian sustained a bullet in the abdomen. He was taken to hospital and his condition was classified as moderate. The military maintained their presence in the area until later in the evening; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:00, dozens of Palestinians gathered in al-Isawiya in occupied East Jerusalem and threw stones at IOF and its military vehicles. IOF fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them into the village. Omar Mustafa (15) and Adam Said (17) were arrested.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 23 September 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud Isma’el al-Sweity (29), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Jameel al-Silwadi (18), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Shaher Hasan Khadour (38), after raiding and searching his house in Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron.

At approximately 03:40, IOF arrested Sameh Mohammed Remaha (18), after raiding and searching his house in Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah governorate.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Baha’ Eyad Hamdan (19), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Sira village, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 05:45, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin governorate. The arrestees are: Sameeh Sa’eed Zakarnah (21), Yazan Sa’eed Qabha (24), and Ahmed Zuhair Herzallah (19).

At approximately 07:30, IOF reinforced with 4 bulldozers, 2 military tanks and a digger, moved from 50-100 meters to the west of the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah, in the Central Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence for several hours before they deployed again inside the border fence.

At approximately 08:45, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 50 meters to the south of the border fence, north of Beit Lahia, in Northern Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands which were previously leveled amidst sporadic shooting until at approximately 10:00. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Ahmed al-Dallal, the Aqsa Mosque guard, while working at the mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. After several hours, IOF released him on a condition that bans his entry to the mosque for 10 days.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Saif al-Qawasmy (26), while present inside the prayer-hall (Musalla) of the Aqsa Mosque, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Adnan Abu al-Hawa (18), while present on the main street in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Medhat Tareq al-Issawi (48), after raiding and searching his house in al-Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. it should be noted that al-Issawi is a former prisoner who spent 28 years inside the Israeli prisons in separate periods, released 2 months ago, re-arrested 2 weeks ago, and then released 3 days ago on a condition that bans his entry to his village for 25 days.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Baha’ Fayez al-Rajabi (26), while passing through a temporary military checkpoint near Dung Gate, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Gates.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Dayr Ibzi’, Budrus, Beitunia and al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 24 September 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mousa Majdi Askar (26), after raiding and searching his house in Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Yousef Ya’qoub al-Faqih (22), after raiding and searching his house in Qatanna, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud Sa’eed Nofal (45), after raiding and searching his house in Qalqilya.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Asma’ Assi (29), after raiding and searching her parents’ house in Bayt Liqya village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem, in order to pressurize her husband, Ahmed Ibrahim Zahran (34), to surrender himself to the Israeli authorities. It should be noted that IOF stormed a farmhouse where Zahran and 2 of his friends were hiding in Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem, and killed them on 26 September 2021.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Ahmed Khaled Abu Hamad (29), after raiding and searching his house in Aqaba, northwest of Tubas governorate.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Bidu, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem to pressurize their family member, Ahmed Ibrahim Zahran (34), to surrender himself. The arrestees are: Toqa al-Dein Ibrahim Zahran, her husband, Ibrahim Zahran, and their cousin, Abdul Jabbar Mohammed Zahran.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Jamal Hosney Ghaith while passing through Bayt Iksa military checkpoint, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mahdi Ahmed Nawawera while present near Belal Ben Rabah Mosque, near the northern entrance of Bethlehem.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested the journalist Ayman Faisal Qawariq (34), from Awarta village, southeast of Nablus, while leaving the Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF extended his arrest until Sunday but the Israeli court decided to release him.

At approximately 05:30, IOF arrested Ali Tayseer Zakarnah (25), after raiding and searching his house in Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin governorate.

Saturday, 25 September 2021:

At approximately 01:45, IOF arrested Rafiq Mohammed Zakarnah (23), after raiding and searching his house in al-Shuhada village, southeast of Jenin governorate.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested ‘Amer Twfiq Abu Hlayil (26) and Hamza Nader Abu Hlayil (29), after raiding and searching their houses in Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Khalil Kamal Abu al-Hawa (19), after raiding and searching his house in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 23:45, a group of undercover “Mista‘arvim” (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinian civilians) sneaked into Jenin, using a vegetable’s car with a Palestinian registration palate and stationed in front of al-Naffa’ Gas Station. Meanwhile, the special unit attacked a Skoda car which was leaving the gas station and arrested the driver, Ahmed Omar Salah (25), and Mohammed Mazen al-Sa’di (31), both from Jenin refugee camp, west of the city.

Sunday, 26 September 2021:

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Omar al-Barghouthi (20), after raiding and searching his house in Kaubar, north of Ramallah.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Yehya Hasan Ladadwah (29) and Mousa Mustafa Shreiteh (29), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 02:45, IOF arrested Alaa Ahmed Abu al-Rab (25), after raiding and searching his house in Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin governorate.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Bayt Fajjar, south of Bethlehem. The arrestees are: Mohammed Mo’ayad Thawabtah (20), Qusai Jamal Deiriyah (22), and Mohammed Ibrahim Deiriyah (22).

At approximately 04:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Saleh al-Shanni (27), after raiding and searching his house in al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 19:30, IOF arrested 3 civilians from Bidu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services on a prior summons. The arrestees are: Mohammed Saleh al-Sheikh, Ameer Sameer al-Sheikh and Mohammed Abed Ayyash.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Hebron and Bani Na’im village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 27 September 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Yousef Adnan Darwish, Khaled Yousef Darwish and Fares Yousef Darwish.

At approximately 05:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Khaled al-Qarawi (21), after raiding and searching his house in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 18:15, IOF arrested Mustafa Saleh Mizher (20), after raiding and searching his house in Deir Nidham, northwest of Ramallah. It should be noted that Mizher is a person with disability.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Mohammed al-Hindi (23), while present near al-Majlis Gate, one of the Aqsa Mosque Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Beit Ummar, Dura and Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 28 September 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Rami Mohammed al-‘Awiwi (39) and Mohammed Ali al-Qawasmi (44), after raiding and searching their houses in Hebron.

At approximately 22:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Tawfiq al-Herbawi (27) and Yazan al-Solal (16), while present near Bab al-Amud area in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Wednesday, 29 September 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Eyad Sa’eeda (18) and Izz al-Dein Totah (21), after raiding and searching their houses in Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Owda Ibrahim Askar (31), after raiding and searching his house in Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested (4) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees are: Mohammed Waleed al-Sayyad (52), Talal Mohammed al-Sayyad (45), Mohammed Dawoud Abu al-Hawa (23), and Abdul Salam al-Hidra (22).

At approximately 03:00, IOF handed Awad Mahmoud Asakra (28) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services after raiding and searching his house in al-Asakra village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:15, IOF arrested Hosney Mahmoud Nazhi (48), after raiding and searching his house in Budrus village, west of Ramallah. It should be noted that the Israeli soldiers severely beaten and pushed Hosney’s son, Mahmoud (20), resulted in a bruises in his hands and shoulders.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Saleem and Ayyoub Mohammed al-Khadour after raiding and searching their house in Bidu, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 06:20, IOF arrested Abdul Ghani Mohammed al-Khadour (35), after raiding and searching his house and his private clinic which located next to his house in Bayt Sira village, west of Ramallah.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Dayr Ghasana and Shuqba, northwest of Ramallah; Dura, Beit Ummar, Sa’ir and Dayr al-‘Asal villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolitions, Confiscations, and Notices

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 23 September 2021, a group of settlers accompanied with a bulldozer from “Neria” settlement established in northern Deir ‘Ammar, northwest of Ramallah in central West Bank, assaulted the agricultural lands in al-‘Ayoun, north of the abovementioned village, and levelled civilians’ lands. Meanwhile, the villagers tried to confront them with stones, but the settlers randomly opened fire at them. As a result, IOF intervened and secured the settlers’ withdrawal from the area at approximately 17:10, but no injuries were reported.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 24 September 2021, a group of settlers from “Susya” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of Susya village, south of Yatta, south of Hebron, moved into the village when an EU delegation was visiting the village to be briefed on the villagers’ living conditions. The villagers attempted to ban setters’ from entering their tents while IOF and border guard police arrived and provide protection for settlers. When the families tried to approach the settlers, verbal altercations occurred with the soldiers who fired sound bombs at the villagers and the visiting delegation in the village. One of the soldiers then attacked a member of the popular resistance committees, Rateb al-Jbour (50), and kicked him under his abdomen, so he fell on the ground. Around an hour later, the settlers and soldiers withdrew from the village.

At approximately 20:00 on Saturday, 25 September 2021, a group of settlers from “Havat Gal” in eastern Hebron attacked and threw stones at the houses in Jabal Jales area, east of Hebron. Verbal altercation occurred between the settlers and Palestinians. Meanwhile, IOF arrived and asked civilians to return to their houses. They then arrested 24-year-old Faraj al-Tamimi (24) and took him to the Israeli police station in “Karyat Arba” settlement in eastern Hebron. It should be noted that settlers established a statute on nearby Palestinian lands in Jabal Jales area and cut olive trees in addition to destroying the stonewalls.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 27 September 2021, settlers opened fire in the air in front of Ma’ale HaZeitim settlement complex established on the lands of Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood when students were on their way out from their schools near the settlement, enticing fear among them.

Eyewitnesses said that a settler was in front of Ma’ale HaZeitim settlement on the main street near al-Madares street in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood and pulled his gun to shoot in the air when Palestinian students were on their way out from their schools, enticing fear among them. Tens of Palestinian young men gathered near the settlement and threw stones and empty bottles. IOF immediately increased its soldiers in the area to protect settlers and fired teargas canisters at the protesters to disperse them. An unidentified child was arrested.

On Tuesday, 28 September 2021, tens of settlers from “Avijal” settlement and “Havat Ma’oun” settlement outpost carried out widescale attacks on Palestinians in al-Mafqarah complex and At-Tuwani village, east of Yatta, under IOF’s protection. As a result, a number of civilians, including 2 children, were wounded; one child was injured directly in the head and his condition was reported serious. Moreover, house and car windows were broken as well as solar panels.

According to PCHR’s investigations at 12:30, ten masked settlers with knives and steel clubs coming from Avijal settlement attacked Ra’ed Khalil Jaber Hamamdah (43) from al-Rakiz area when he was with his brother, Murad (37) and his 2 kids grazing their sheep in al-Mafqarah complex. The settlers threw stones at him and chased his sheep. They then tried to beat him and the 2 children with the steel sticks. One of the settlers stabbed 5 sheep and killed them. Meanwhile, around 50 other settlers from the same settlement; most of them were masked, chased the shepherds towards al-Mafqarah area, where the villagers gathered to protect the shepherds. The settlers then chased Suhaib Mousa Hussein Hamamdah and stabbed him with a knife in his right leg. The settlers held 30 civilians, including children, and intensively threw stones at them while 40 other masked settlers from “Havat Ma’oun” settlement outpost, carrying guns and rifles, attacked civilians’ houses and vehicles, breaking their windows, and puncturing the tractors’ tires with knives.

An hour later, IOF arrived and tried to move the settlers away. They fired sound bombs at the Palestine civilians and randomly fired in the air. Settlers’ attacks resulted in many injuries due to stone-throwing; some of them sustained bruises and cuts in the head and legs. Of those wounded, Mohammed Baker Mahmoud Hamamdah (4) sustained critical wounds in the head when he was in his house. He was taken to Soroko Hospital in Israel. Moreover, tens of children suffocated due to teargas inhalation when IOF fired teargas canisters at civilians’ houses. At approximately 14:00, settlers spread out in the same area and destroyed the solar panels with stones and steel clubs, trying to raid many houses. At approximately 15:00, Israeli police and border guard backups arrived while settlers started to withdraw towards “Havat MA’oun” settlement and a PRCS ambulance arrived to evacuate those injured to Abu al-Hasan al-Qasem Hospital in Yatta. Meanwhile, near At-Tuwani village, which 100 kilometers away from the village, and in full view of IOF patrols, 40 masked settlers were divided into 2 groups and threw stones at a house belonging to Mos’ab Mousa Rab’ie (37) from 2 sides as there were a group of Palestinian gathered near the house.

The latter attempted to respond with throwing stones at the settlers at the time IOF opened fire and fired tear gas canisters to disperse the Palestinian civilians and protect the Israeli settlers. As a result, Rawdah Rab’ie, the wife of the house’s owner, and her children suffocated and was forced to move with her kids to another nearby house. IOF’s attacks continued for an hour when settlers started withdrawing towards “Havat Ma’oun” settlement. Moreover, Kamel Rab’ie (38) sustained wounds in the head after he was assaulted with a steel club by one of the settlers while Rebhi Ahmed Rab’ie sustained bruises in his feet after being hit with stones and was treated on the spot.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 60 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested 5 of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, IOF established tens of police checkpoints in occupied East Jerusalem and its vicinity. They closed many main roads to secure settlers’ celebrations of Jewish Sukkot holiday, blocking traffic in most of the Arab neighborhoods in the Old City.

On Friday, 24 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Bir Nabala village and Biddu village.

On Saturday, 25 September 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at Jeeb village intersection.

On Monday, 27 September 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints near Biddu tunnel and at its entrance, in al-Khandeeq area and in Beit ‘Anan village.

On Tuesday, 28 September 2021, IOF established police checkpoints in many areas in the Old City and its surrounding to secure settlers’ celebrations of “Simhat Torah.”

Ramallah:

On Monday, 27 September 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Abu Mash’al and Sinjil villages, ‘Ein Siniya village intersection and under ‘Atarah village bridge.

On Tuesday, 28 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh and Abu Falah villages.

Jericho:

On Sunday, 26 September 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the Cable Car intersection, northern Jericho.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints near al-Nashash Intersection: ‘Aqbet Hassnah area and at the western entrance to Beir Fajjar village.

On Friday, 24 September 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints near al-Nashash Intersection, in ‘Aqbet Hassnah area, at the western entrances to Teqoa village and at al-Jab’ah village intersection.

On Saturday, 25 September 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Wadi Fukin, Teqoa and Beit Fajjar villages.

On Sunday, 26 September 2021, IOF closed al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem and re-opened it later. They also established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Teqoa and Beit Fajjar villages and in ‘Aqbet Hassnah area.

On Monday, 20 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village and near al-Nashash Intersection.

On Tuesday, 28 September 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near the western entrance to Husan village.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron “al-Fahs”, on Beit ‘Aynoun Road and at the northern City entrance.

On Friday, 24 September 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Samou’a, Beit Ummar and Ad-Dhariyah villages and al-Fawwar refugee camp.

On Saturday, 25 September 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Fajjar, Ethna, Sa’ir villages and al-Fawwar refugee camp.

On Sunday, 26 September 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Samou’a, al-Shyoukh and al-Ramadeen villages.

On Monday, 27 September 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, western Hebron entrance and at the entrance to Ethna village.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern ‘Asirah village, and Deir Sharaf Intersection. In the next day, the 2 checkpoints were re-established.

Jenin:

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Kafiret intersection and Ya’bud village intersection in Jenin.

On Monday, 27 September 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at Kafiret intersection.

Salfit:

On Friday, 24 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Kafr al-Deek village and northern entrance to Salfit.

On Saturday, 25 September 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Yasouf village in eastern Salfit.

On Sunday, 26 September 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

On Monday, 27 September 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut, Deir Istiya, Kafr al-Deek and Salfit.

On Monday, 27 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Haris and Kafr al-Deek villages, west of Salfit.

[1] Makan, https://www.makan.org.il/Item/?itemId=113640

