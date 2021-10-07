News Update 06 Oct. – Assassination, Bombing, and Blowing Up a Vehicle

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI OCTOBER 6, 2021

News Update from the provinces of Daraa, Raqqa, and Hasakah for today the 6th of October 2021.

NATO armies and proxy terrorists were active today in the southern province of Daraa and in the northern provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah, while the terrorists in Idlib, the last stronghold of Al Qaeda, continue breaching the Idlib ceasefire agreement signed by their leader the Turkish madman Erdogan and the Russian President Putin.

Daraa – SANA, two policemen were assassinated in the vicinity of the town of Izraa, in Daraa’s northern countryside. Honorary Lieutenant Walid Adnan Al-Othman and Honorary Lieutenant Abd Allah Khalil Al-Izzo were heading home when they were shot by armed terrorists. The assassins, highly trained and armed as it appears, shot the officers with multiple bullets and directly to the head.

The bodies of the slain policemen heroes were taken to the National Hospital in Daraa. These sporadic terrorist attacks will continue in the southern region as long as the United States maintains its illegal military base in Al-Tanf where it provides protection to the remnants of ISIS terrorists, in addition to arming and training them to the extent of carrying out a joint military drill with an ISIS-affiliated terrorist group that goes by the name Maghawir Thawra.

Meanwhile, the Syrian law enforcement authorities continue cleaning Daraa northern countryside from the terrorists and collecting the weapons from the former terrorists who decided to lay down their arms and return to their normal lives through the reconciliation process.

Former members of terrorist groups in Daraa join the reconciliation and lay down their weapons

The reconciliation process in the city of Inkhil is going on smoothly for the 2nd day with dozens of young men, most of these individuals were forced to join the terrorist groups under threats against their families and who didn’t commit any crime against the Syrian army or against the people.

Hasakah, the Turkish occupation army along with its Al Qaeda proxy terrorists shelled with artillery and missiles the villages of Tal Kifji and Dardara of the Tal Tamr region in the Hasakah countryside. The shelling inflicted heavy material damage in the targeted villages.

Erdogan continues to work on his project to Israelize the northern region by uprooting the Syrian people from their homes and towns to replace them with terrorists loyal to him and their families, most of who he brought from the Uighur in western China and from the former Soviet Republic of Central Asia.

The Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists are also working hard to Israelize as many territories as they can despite the confirming reports they will lose their US protection by the year-end.

Raqqa, a group from the Turkish-sponsored Al Qaeda terrorists blew up an armored vehicle of the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF terrorists in the vicinity of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa countryside.

Conflicting reports from the area stated that 4 members of the Kurdish SDF terrorists who were in the vehicle were either killed or injured. None of the NATO media reports the truth because there is no party they are held responsible before for the crimes of their terrorists.

If you want us to remain online, please consider a small donation, or see how you can help at no cost.

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIS, NATO, Syria Assad, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Der'ah, Erdogan, Hasaka, Raqqa, SAA, Syria reconciliation, Syrian Occupied Idlib |