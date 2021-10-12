Family of Martyr Nizar Banat Sends Sayyed Nasrallah a Thank You Letter

Posted on October 12, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

October 12, 2021

Family of Martyr Nizar Banat Sends Sayyed Nasrallah a Thank You Letter

By Staff

The family of Palestinian martyr Nizar Banat sent a thank you letter for the Secretary General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in response to the stance of loyalty conveyed by Sayyed Nasrallah to the daring martyr Nizar Banat.

The family, in the name of Palestine, the land of prophets, the great people, and in the name of the Palestinian Arab people, with all their vital forces that have been keeping the pledge to carry the message of glory, liberation, and the honor of resistance instead of compromising, and in the name of the household and the family of alive martyr Nizar Banat, thanked the leader of Resistance for the words through which he described the martyr, and the stances that made us proud of the great ones talking about the other great ones.

