Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (30 September – 6 October 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 7, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations

(30 September – 6 October 2021)

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip:

2 Palestinians killed, including 1 woman, and 4 others wounded in occupied East Jerusalem, and Gaza

3 shootings at Palestinians’ fishing boats reported, and 2 others on agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip

In 126 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 79 civilians arrested, including 14 children, 2 journalists, and 2 women

Two IOF incursions into eastern Gaza, and two Palestinians arrested while attempting to cross the Gaza border area

3 houses demolished, and a fourth partially demolished in occupied East Jerusalem; 6 demolition notices served in Nablus

IOF established 36 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested one Palestinian on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Hebron under Israeli military protection.

The Israeli settlement expansion works continued on Palestinian lands and properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed 2 Palestinians, including a woman, and wounded 4 others in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. On 30 September 2021, IOF killed Israa’ Khaled ‘Aref Khuzemiyah (30) under the pretext that she attempted to carry out a stab attack near al-Silsila Gate , one of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem. Also on Thursday, IOF shot and killed Mohammed M. A. Abu-Ammar (40) while setting up a bird-hunting net. Both crimes are yet another stark example of IOF unjustifiable relaxed shooting standards in disregard for Palestinian civilians’ lives. PCHR also documented IOF wounding 2 Palestinians in attacks on a protest in Beit Dajan, Nablus; and 2 others in occupied Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 3 times at fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, and twice on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 126 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 79 Palestinians were arrested, including 14 children, two journalists, and two women.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted two limited incursions into eastern Rafah and Khan Younis. Two Palestinians were arrested while attempting to cross the Gaza border area.

Demolitions:

Occupied East Jerusalem: Palestinian man forced to self-demolish part of his house; 2 others were forced to demolish their houses in Beit Hanina and Sur Baher. IOF demolished a house in Silwan and continued bulldozing stone chains in Samarin family’s lands in Silwan.

Hebron: excavator confiscated in Dura; demolition notices served against 4 water wells in Yatta, also another excavator was confiscated in Yatta. Demolition notice served against agricultural room in Susyia, and cease-construction notice served against a house in

Nablus: 6 demolition notices served against barracks and houses.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued to ban the entry of dozens of goods, including construction materials, in collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the Israeli closure imposed on the territory entered its 15th year, without an end in sight that would fulfil Palestinians’ right to enjoy their economic, social, and cultural rights.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

In East Jerusalem, a Palestinian woman was shot and killed by IOF under the pretext that she attempted to carry out a stab attack against one of the Israeli soldiers stationed near al-Silsila Gate, which leads to al-Aqsa Mosque. The investigations confirmed that IOF was capable of controlling the woman without using lethal force against her.

At approximately 06:30 on Thursday, 30 September 2021, IOF opened fire and killed Israa’ Khaled ‘Aref Khuzemiyah (30), from Qabatiya in Jenin governorate, under the pretext that she attempted to carry out a stab attack near al-Silsila Gate , one of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli police claimed that a Palestinian woman raised soldiers’ suspicions when they approached to check her ID card; IOF alleged that she took out a knife and attempted to stab the soldiers, but they shot her immediately.

After the incident, IOF closed all the gates of the al-Aqsa Mosque, denied workers and students access to their workplaces and schools and obstructed their movement for over an hour.

Also on Thursday, in eastern al-Buraij refugee camp in Central Gaza Strip, IOF shot and killed a Palestinian civilian while setting up a birds net trap; he was dozens of meters away from the border fence with Israel. He was in an outdoor space and was not posing any threat to the lives of the Israeli soldiers, so there was no justification for killing him, noting that several civilians used to come to this area to set up nets and hunt birds during this season.

According to information obtained by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), at approximately 10:30 on Thursday, 30 September 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza border area, northeast of al-Bureij camp, opened fire against a group of civilians who were setting up birds net traps 100 meters away from the west of the border fence. As a result, Mohammed M. A. Abu-Ammar (40), from al-Buraij camp, sustained a live bullet to his neck causing his death immediately. Ammar was transferred to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah via a Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance, then transferred to the Department of the Forensic Medicine of al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The eyewitness, Mahmoud Saqer Mohamed Abu Awwad, born in 1990, gave the following statement to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 06:00 on Thursday 30 September 2021 from Gaza, I went to hunt birds near the border area, others were there hunting as well. Between 10:30 – 10:45, while I was standing at least 80 meters from the border area with a Field Security officer, Mohammed Abu-Ammar was standing nearly 50 to 60 meters ahead of me. He was setting up his gear when the Israeli soldiers fired at us. I ran west to the Field Security office, and there I learnt that Mohammed was wounded. We called an ambulance, and a PRCS ambulance arrived in 20 minutes. The paramedic was informed that he cannot approach the victim until security clearance is granted by the Israeli side; a Field Security officer approached Mohammed and called on a colleague to bring a stretcher from the ambulance. They carried Mohammed onto the ambulance, and I went home.”

PRCS paramedic stated to PCHR fieldworker that they received a signal that a man was wounded in eastern al-Buraij at approximately 11:58. An ambulance was dispatched to the area and parked 300 meters from the border area. A Field Security Officer transported Mohammed Abu-Ammar to the ambulance. Abu-Ammar was already dead as a live bullet penetrated the neck. He was taken to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.

Later, the Israeli military spokesperson announced that the military identified three Palestinians in close proximity to the border area in the Gaza Strip. An individual was seen digging in the ground while holding a suspicious looking bag; IOF opened fire at him. The incident is under investigation.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened fire on and off in eastern Beit Hanoun. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 1 October 2021, a peaceful protest took off in Beit Dajan, Nablus, against the occupation and settlements. The protest marched towards an area of the village that was seized by settlers a year ago, where a road was constructed under IOF protection, a cattle farm, and a hut. As the protest approached the area, IOF fired rubber-bullets at the protestors and wounded 2 of the in their lower extremities: Khaled H. M. Soboh (64), member of the political bureau of the Palestinian People’s Party, who was previously threatened by IOF over the course of 2 weeks not to return to the area; and Azmi E. M. Hanaysheh (56) local village council member. Others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.

At approximately 17:00, dozens of Palestinians gathered near annexation wall between Bayt Duqu and Bayt Ijza in northwestern occupied East Jerusalem. They threw IOF with stones and Molotov cocktails in protest to IOF detaining the corpses of 3 Palestinians from Bidu village, who were extrajudicially executed by IOF a week ago. As a result, Khaled M. Dawoud (23) and Montaser D. Rayan (20) were shot and wounded with rubber bullets. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

At approximately 18:00, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3-6 nautical miles. IOF opened fire and bumped water at them in the 1-hour attack, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:50 on Wednesday, 6 October 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza Strip border area in Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Abbassan al-Kaberia. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 30 September 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mahdi Omar Badawnah (24), after raiding and searching his house in ‘Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Omar Ahmed Karara (36), after raiding and searching his house in Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested the Aqsa Mosque’sguard, Yazan Abdul Qader ‘Aabdeen (34), while present near al-Asbat Gate (Lions’ Gate), one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 12:30, IOF arrested Anas Abdul Fattah (24), from Nablus, while present near al-Majlis Gate (al-Nazir Gate), one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Entisar Abdul Fattah Ghatashah, from al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, while passing through Checkpoint (300), north of Bethlehem.

At approximately 17:00, IOF handed Noha Attiya (58) a summons to refer to Moscovia Detention Center, after raiding and searching her house in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. It should be noted that Noha Attiya is the mother of the activist Murad Jamal Attiya (24), who was arrested last June without any charge according to his lawyer. The residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood are fear that the arrest of Attiya comes under the context of pressurizing them to renounce their case. It should be noted that Attiya is one of the 28 families who are living in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood under the threat of eviction in favor of the Israeli settlement associations.

At approximately 19:00, IOF deployed in Hebron’s Old City’s neighborhoods, arrested Obaida Tawfiq Baryoush (17), claiming that he was in possession of a knife, then he was taken to the investigation center of Kiryat Arba’ settlement, east of Hebron.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Dura, Sa’ir and Surif in Hebron, and Tubas. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 01 October 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Khaled Mohammed al-‘Amla (42), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Ula, west of Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ahmed Khader al-Horoub (39), after raiding and searching his house in Dayr Samet, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Faraj Nassar (44), after raiding and searching his house in Hebron.

At approximately 03:00, IOF handed Munir al-Dar’awi (22) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services, after raiding and searching his house in al-Shawawra village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:50, IOF arrested 5 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. The arrestees are: Mohannad Hasan Abu al-Rab (24), Mousa Abdul Latif Abu al-Rab (26), Mohammed Khaled Abu al-Rab (27), Hasan Rabea’ Loubani (20), and Khalil Yousef Abu al-Rab (25).

IOF carried out an incursion in Jamma’in, southeast of Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 02 October 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud Isma’el al-Sweity (37), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Awa, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Saleh Mahmoud al-Ja’bari (19), after raiding and searching his house in Dayr Samet, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

At approximately 05:00, IOF stationed inside the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, arrested Ali Nasrallah al-Hessi (21) and Ahmed Suhail Abu Sultan (19), while attempting to sneak through the border fence. IOF spokesperson stated that the Israeli soldiers arrested 2 Palestinians in possession of a bag containing hand grenades while infiltrating into Israel, and then they were referred to investigation.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Isma’el al-Hawamdah (28), from Samu, south of Hebron, after stopping him at a temporary military checkpoint established at the entrance of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Fayez Salhab (22), while present near al-Sahera (Herod’s) Gate, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Gates.

At approximately 23:30, IOF arrested Tha’er Abdullah Turkman (15), after raiding and searching his house in Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin governorate.

Sunday, 03 October 2021:

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Sami Subhi Abu Hamada (36), after raiding and searching his house in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

At approximately 02:50, IOF arrested Omar Mohammed al-Barghouthi (28), after raiding and searching his house in Kaubar, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate, and released them after 3 hours of interrogation in “Beit El” settlement, north of the city. The arrestees are: Tawfiq Ahmed Omar, Ali Hani Abu al-Khair and Ameed al-Nahed.

At approximately 06:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Mustafa Mousa (20) and Mohammed Nahed al-Khawaja (18), after raiding and searching their houses in Ni’lin, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 06:50, IOF arrested ‘Asef Abdul Mo’ti al-Rifa’i (20), after raiding and searching his house in Kafr Ein, northwest of Ramallah.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Waleed Ahmed Khwais (16), while present near Bab al-‘Amud (Damscus Gate), in the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Na’eema Jamal Qabaja (34), while present at Bab al-‘Amud (Damscus Gate), in the occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Birzeit, Bayt Liqya, Dayr Ghasana, Deir Abu Masha’al and Shuqba in Ramallah governorate; Halhul, Surif and Bani Na’im in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 04 October 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Qusai Ra’ed al-‘Aruj (19), after raiding and searching his house in al-‘Aruj village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Ibrahim Mohammed Jubran (29), after raiding and searching his house in Hindaza, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested (5) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Isawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Ali Sufian Obaid (18), Adam Shafiq Obaid (21), Eyas Hussain Obaid (20), Mohamed Bassam Alian (23), and Mohammed Bakr Mustafa (24).

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Nabhan Saqer (56), after raiding and searching his house in Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Abdul Rahman Shanyour (37), after raiding and searching his house on Oman street, east of Nablus.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Waleed Yousef al-Horoub (43), after raiding and searching his house in Dayr Samet, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ra’ed Mohammed Ayesh (35), after raiding and searching his house in al-Dawha village, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Mohannad Mahmoud Abu Malash (38), after raiding and searching his house in Yatta, south of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Amro Mohammed al-Barghouthi (22), after raiding and searching his house in Tira neighborhood in the southern side of Ramallah.

At approximately 08:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 100-meter to the east of Fukhkhari village, southeast of Khan Yunis. They levelled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence to the south before they deployed again.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Ayham Sami Abu Omar (23), after raiding and searching his house in Anata village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Alaa Hamdan Abu Khader (47), and confiscated his vehicle without providing any justification.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Saleem Ishaq al-Ja’ba (47), from al-Thuri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem, after referring to the Moscovia Detention Center in West Jerusalem, on a prior summons.

IOF carried out an incursion in Ein Qiniya village, southwest of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 05 October 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested 2 civilians including a journalist after raiding and searching their houses in Hebron. The arrestees are: Radi Ahmed Karama (34), a journalist in Masader Radio, and Abd Rabboh Mahmoud Ashour (36).

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Sameh Awad Manasra (36), a freelance journalist, after raiding, searching, and damaging the contents of his house in Tulkarm. Islam Masnasra, Sameh’s brother, stated that:

“At approximately 02:00, IOF stormed our house and started damaging the furniture and the house contents without letting us know what they want, as we live on the ground floor and my brother, Sameh, live in the first floor. Meanwhile, they ordered me to bring my ID card, but when I told them that I lost it several days ago, they got angrier started damaging the house contents with revenge. Later, the Israeli officer asked my father about his sons, my father replied that he has got 5 sons, and I am the only one who is living with them and Sameh is living upstairs. Immediately, they took my father and jogged to Sameh’s house, my father knocked on Sameh’s door for 7 minutes but he did not open, so the soldiers were about to blow up the door, but Sameh woke-up and opened the door in the right time, so they arrested Sameh and withdrew.”

At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Lo’ay Sami al-Ashqar (45), after raiding and searching his house in Seida village in Tulkarm.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Waleed Sa’di Safadi (26) and Fawwaz Ghassan Safadi (23), after raiding and searching their houses in Urif village, southeast of Nablus.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Abdullah Jaradat (39), after raiding and searching his house in Sa’ir, north of Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Yousef al-Sheikh (27), after raiding and searching his house in Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Ahmed Abd Rabboh Halayqa (40), after raiding and searching his house in Shuyukh, north of Hebron.

At approximately 08:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles and bulldozers moved 100-meters from al-Shawka, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, adjacent to the border fence with Israel. The combed and levelled lands before they deployed again after several hours.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Hatem Thawabtah (21), while present near the western entrance of Bayt Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Etaf Abdullah (14), while present near his school in Wadi Rahhal village, south of Bethlehem. IOF released him after several hours.

At approximately 14:00, IOF Hamdi Jabr Shuqair (38) and Tal’at Fayez Badwan (33), after raiding and searching their houses in Bayt Surik, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Rabah al-Sayyad (14) and Salah al-Hedra (15), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Khalil Ibrahim Shaheen (32), from Bayt Sahur, east of Bethlehem governorate, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services on a prior summons.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Akram Fadi Mustafa (21), from Isawiya village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, while passing through al-Zaeem military checkpoint, east of the city.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Abed Yehya Ayyash and Ahmed Nabil Abu Eid, both from Bidu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services on prior summonses.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Hable, south of Qalqilya; Kifl Haris, Qarawat Bani Hassan and Iskaka in Salfit governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 06 October 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Diaa Habeeb Deriyah (16), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Alaa Yousef al-Sweity (27), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Salah al-Hourani and Bader Ibrahim Shahine, after raiding and searching their houses in Bayt Sahur village, east of Bethlehem governorate.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Osama Khaled al-‘Amour (30), after raiding and searching his house in Yatta, south of Hebron governorate.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ali Khalil al-Tarayra (34), after raiding and searching his house in Bani Na’im, east of Hebron.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested (7) children after raiding and searching their houses in al-Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Abdullah Bakr Mustafa (15), and his brother Ali (13); Mousa Haitham Mustafa (16), and his brothers Marwan (14) and Qais (13); Qusai Mohammed Derbas (17), and Ahmed Fathi al-Afghani (15).

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Fadi Rami Abu Rabea’ (17), after raiding and searching his house in Nablus’s Old City.

At approximately 14:00, a group of undercover “Mista‘arvim” (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinian civilians) sneaked into Jenin, using a mini-bus with a Palestinian registration palate. They stationed near al-Razi Hospital and arrested Islam al-Qombo’ (26), from Jenin.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Alaa Arafat Banat (19), from the southern area of Hebron, after stopping him at Checkpoint (160), east of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolitions, Confiscations, and Notices

On Friday 01 October 2021, Mohammed Ya’qoub Yaghmour self-demolished part of his family house in al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Mohammed Yaghmour said that his family built a second floor 16 years ago in his grandfather’s house built in 1967. Yaghmour added that the old house was very small of 40 sqms and only had two rooms and a kitchen while the added part included a room, a living room and their facilities of 50 sqms. Yaghmour said that the Israeli municipality has chased the family for 8 years and imposed on them two fines for the added part; one was 10,000 shekels while the other was 16,000 shekels. Yaghmour said that the Israeli court has issued lately a final decision to demolish the added part, forcing him to self-demolish it for fear of being fined with thousands of shekels for the municipal demolition expenses.

At approximately 14:00 IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into ‘Ein Fares, east of Dura, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the Palestinian lands and stopped an excavator belonging to Mohammed Khelaf from working in establishing a road, claiming the land is located in Area C, where work is banned except with a prior permission. The excavator, which was taken to “Ghosh ‘Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, was working in a plot of land belonging to Hamzah Mohammed Thiab Abu Saleh and is located next to “Adora” settlement established on parts of Dura village.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 03 October 2021, Israeli Nature Authority crews accompanied with police officers moved into Wadi al-Rababah neighborhood in Silwan village and continued levelling the stone chains in Samarin family lands in the neighborhood after assaulting the owners and forcefully dispersing them.

Shadi Samarin, one of the lands’ owners in Wadi al-Rababah neighborhood, said that the Nature Authority crews stormed the family lands in the neighborhood and started levelling the stone chains and fences, resuming the demolition and land-razing operations started in the area years ago. These operations come in favor of establishing settlement projects such as the light rail, biblical parks, and gardening projects at the expense of Palestinians’ lands, houses and properties. Samarin said that his cousin, Ahmed Adam ‘Awad Samarin, was one of the lands’ owners who attempted to stop the razing operations but were dispersed forcibly by IOF. He added that the Israeli police assaulted his cousin with riffles’ butts and hit him on the head, causing him wounds in the eye and mouth. Samarin said that his cousin was then arrested and held in a Magen David Adom ambulance, where he and his 12-year-old daughter, Sondos, were assaulted when she tried to help her father. One of the soldiers hit her with the riffle’s butt on her shoulder and then pushed to the ground, causing her bruises.

In the same morning, ‘Arafat al-Rajabi self-demolished his house in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Al-Rajabi added that he built his 50-sqm house comprised of 2 bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom in the beginning of this year to live with his wife and 8 children, adding that he only moved in 3 months ago. Al-Rajabi said that the Israeli municipality did not give him enough time to live happily in his house as only days ago an administrative demolition decision was issued, giving him 4 days to self-demolish or the municipality would send its crews to demolish it and impose on him tens of thousands of shekels. Al-Rajabi said that he had to carry out the demolition himself like all those living in Jerusalem who are forced to self-demolish their houses fearing the high fines. He added that, “I will set a tent next to my house rubble as I cannot afford paying 4,000 shekels to rent a house in the area.”

On Monday, 04 October 2021, Mohammed Ahmed al-Khatib self-demolished his house in Sourbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Mohammed al-Khatib said that he started building his house 2 years ago to live in it after he got married. Al-Khatib said that his 80-sqm house is still under construction and he could not finish it because the Israeli municipality issued a decision to stop construction works in it. Al-Khatib added that he hired a lawyer to freeze the decision and managed to do so. However, the Israeli municipality issued a new decision to stop construction works in the house and then another decision to demolish it, forcing him to self-demolish his house so that the municipality would not send its crews to carry out the demolition and fine him with tens of thousands of shekels. Al-Khatib added that he had already paid 70,000 shekels for the lawyer during the past 2 years and he cannot afford paying any further fees or fines.

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into Khelet al-Dabe’a area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Civil Administration officer notified 4 water collection wells funded by the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture within an area allocated as a pastoral reserve of 260 dunums donated by Dababsah and al-‘Amour families. The military decision no. 1797 gives 96 days for the demolition.

At approximately 1:00 on Tuesday, 05 October 2021, IOF backed by a military vehicle and accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle in Sousiya village, south of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Civil Administration officer handed Mahmoud Ahmed Nawaj’ah a notice to demolish a 40-sqm unroofed agricultural room of bricks within 7 days, noting it was built in July 2020 and a family of 3 was supposed to live in it. The Israeli authorities gave a notice on 11 August 2021 to stop construction works in the room under the pretext of unlicensed construction and confiscated construction materials and equipment used in the construction.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 05 October 2021, IOF backed by a military vehicle and accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle moved into Laseefer village, east of Yatta, behind the annexation wall. The officer handed Mahmoud Khalil Abu Qabitah a notice to stop construction works in his under-construction house of 100 sqms built of bricks and tinplate under the pretext of unlicensed construction, noting that his family of 12, including 6 children and a person with disability, was supposed to move in.

Laseefer village is located behind the annexation wall, which is established around “Beit Yatir” settlement. Abu Qabitah and his family reach their houses by crossing the military checkpoint established at the wall via permits issued by the Israeli authorities, which sometimes refuse so to tighten the screws on them to leave the houses.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 06 October 2021, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Matter in ‘Ein al-Lozeh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City after the house’s owner demolished part of his house last June, pursuant to the Israeli municipality decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Matter said that he built his 60-sqm house in 2011 and lived there with his wife and 5 children. Matter said that the Israeli municipality has chased him since 2014 and issued a decision at the time to demolish the house. In 2015, the Israeli municipality imposed on him a fine of 30,000 shekels, which he was committed to pay in monthly payments. Matter said that the Israeli police raided his house on 21 July and handed him a notice to evacuate and implement the demolition decision against him within 21 days. Matter added that he had to demolish part of the house, which was a bedroom and balcony. He said that the Israeli municipality crews again raided his house and handed him a notice to demolish the house completely, but he refused to self-demolish it. He said that he was surprised in the next morning with IOF and their vehicles raiding and surrounding his house while he and his family were forced to evacuate and the vehicles then started the demolition.

At approximately 11:00, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV al-Lahf Kafet al-Faras area in Huwara village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. The Civil Administration officer notified six facilities of demolition under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

The notified facilities were as follows:

# Name Notified Facility notes 1. ‘Akef Fayez Mustafa ‘Odah A 90-sqm tinplate barrack Used for grazing sheep 2. ‘Omer Mohammed ‘Ali Mohammed A 2-story house; the first floor is 100 sqms while the second is 260 sqms Ready 3. Nawras Tawfiq Mahmoud ‘Odah A 120-sqm house Under construction 4. Reda Tawfiq Mahmoud ‘Odah A 100-sqm barrack Used for grazing sheep 5. ‘Abdullah Mahmoud Salim ‘Odah A 3-story house; the first and second floor are 150 sqms for each while the third floor is 70 sqms Ready 6. Ahmed Khaled Ahmed ‘Odah A 130-sqm barrack Used for grazing sheep

At approximately 11:30, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle and a truck mounted crane moved into Ghaziwah area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed between civilians’ houses and confiscated a caravan belonging to Ahmed ‘Issa al-Yatim.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 39 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested one of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Monday, 04 October 2021, IOF closed the entrance to al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and erupted many police checkpoints at the intersections leading to it to secure the entry of hundreds of settlers into the neighborhood.

On Tuesday, 05 October 2021, IOF established police checkpoints in many areas in the Old City and closed the intersections of Wadi al-Joz, al-Sheikh Jarrah, and al-Tour neighborhoods for few hours, blocking traffic.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 30 September 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village.

On Friday, 01 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village.

On Saturday, 02 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Silwad village, east of Ramallah.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 30 September 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near al-Nashash Intersection and at the entrance to Teqoa village.

On Friday, 01 October 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints near al-Nashash Intersection, in ‘Aqbet Hassnah area, at the western entrances to Teqoa and Beit Fajjar villages.

On Saturday, 02 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints in ‘Aqbet Hassnah area, at the western entrances to Teqoa and Beit Fajjar villages.

On Monday, 04 October 2021, IOF tightened its restrictions at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, blocking traffic. They also established a checkpoint at the entrance to Wadi Foqin.

On Wednesday, 06 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints in ‘Aqbet Hassan area and at the entrance to Wadi Fokin village.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 30 September 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at entrances to Hebron, al-Samou’a, Beit Ummar, and al-Shyoukh villages.

On Friday, 01 October 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Arroub refugee camp, Bani Na’im, Ethna, Kharsa and Ad-Dhariya villages.

On Saturday, 02 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Tarqumia, Kharsa and Ad-Dhariya villages.

On Sunday, 03 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Samou’a, al-Shyoukh and al-Ramadeen villages.

On Wednesday, 06 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and Ethna villages and Western Hebron.

Jenin:

On Saturday, 02 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the Kafiret intersection in Jenin.

Salfit:

On Saturday, 02 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrances to Kafr al-Deek and Deir Ballut villages, west of Salfit.

Qalqilya:

On Monday, 04 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at entrance to Izbat a-Tabib village, east of Qalqilya.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Ethnic Cleansing, Freedom of movement, Gaza, Home demolition, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, Settlers Attacks, Zionist entity |