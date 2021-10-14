Al-Quds Brigades Announce General Mobilization to Defend Detainees in ‘Israeli’ Occupation Prisons

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 15, 2021

By Staff

Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement in Occupied Palestine Ziad al-Nakhala asserted that the movement won’t leave its sons as victims in the arms of the enemy inside the occupation prisons, and therefore will be by their side and back them up as much as it can, “even if that requires going to a war for their good.”

“No agreement or anything else will prevent us from doing so,” al-Nakhala added in a brief statement on Wednesday evening.

For its part, al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad military wing, announced in a statement the general mobilization among its fighters.

“We are completely poised and at full readiness after we had received the declaration of the SG about the conditions our heroic detainees are being exposed to inside the occupation prisons with a big responsibility”, it added.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club had asserted earlier that part of the Islamic Jihad detainees have started a hunger strike, as they are asking the occupation prisons administration to halt its increased, cruel measures it had imposed on them and that mainly aim at the organizational structure of the Islamic Jihad through current measures.

The leading body of the Islamic Jihad Movement asserted that its resistance fighters in all the prisons are on a hunger strike entitled “The battle of defending the heritage of the detainee’s movement and its organizational structure.”

The commission pointed out that ending the strike won’t be possible unless a consultation takes place between the members of the highest leadership commission, the Representation Commission of the Islamic Jihad, the chief wardens, and the General Consultative Council.

It also called for the return of the members of Islamic Jihad to the sections, cells, and places of detention they had been in before September 6, along with assembling them in Ramon, Majdo, and Ofer prisons in three sections only.

