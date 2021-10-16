Assad is Back: Western MSM Admit the Regime Change Failure in Syria

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

ARABI SOURI OCTOBER 13, 2021

Assad Must Leave, His Days Are Nunbered

Assad is back, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad returns to the world stage in defeat for US, win for its foes, is the title of Newsweek’s latest front-page post on Syria and the US’s 10.5 years of war of terror and war of attrition against the Syrian people.

Let’s not discuss the mainstream media article, to be honest, I didn’t even bother to read it, if it’s positive it means they came to their senses, highly unlikely, if it’s not it means they’re still in their same propaganda, highly likely, so let’s talk about why Assad is back and why the US and its cronies lost in Syria, aside from them telling their followers for more than a decade it was the Syrian people vs. Assad and not the US vs. Assad.

Yes, President Assad is back and you all failed, the more than 100 countries that combined their evil efforts to topple him and hand Syria over to Al Qaeda and other anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood radicals the likes of the Turkish madman Erdogan who serves Israel.

He’s back because the Syrians weren’t fooled with your plot and lies, they fought back for more than 10.5 years to defend their country at a very hefty price but they didn’t surrender and they’ll fight back for another decade if needed, except this time not anymore on their land only.

Assad is back because he stood up, stood tall, and earned his people’s respect and the respect of the free people in the world, not the Sheeple of the west who think they’re free just because they can talk bad about their politicians who continue to suck their lives dry.

He’s back because the Syrian people never believed the mainstream media lies; only fools and Sheeple would believe again those who lied before several times to justify the Pentagon wars, only fools would believe that over 350,000 Al Qaeda terrorists armed by the USA and its cronies, financed by all of NATO taxpayers’ money, and the Gulfies, are in Syria to protect the Syrian families from their own brothers, sons, fathers, and sisters of the Syrian Arab Army, only fools would believe that the Syrian Arab Army would drop chemical weapons and bombs on their own family members to protect the president while Al Qaeda with all its derivatives are sent to Syria to protect those families, I’m not sure what drugs those Sheeple of the west are on, what I’m certain of it’s whoever their dealers are they didn’t cheat them and provided them with some real mind-absenting stuff.

President Assad was offered tens of billions of dollars just to retire in a place of his choice, he was offered to rule the region unchallenged just to accept the US policies, which is against the interests of his own people, then they went to threaten him and his family, they managed to kill his brother-in-law and his top aides and some of Syria’s top officials including the Syrian defense minister, he didn’t flee, he kept showing up in his office, on the frontlines, and among his people, driving alone, yes, something none of those NATO leaders dares to do in their ‘democratic’ societies, and above all, while they were plotting Syria’s destruction he was planning for victory, and victory he achieved.

Yes, Assad is back and you have to deal with it.

