US Official F* Europe Nuland in Beirut, 6 Protesters Killed and 37 Injured

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

ARABI SOURI OCTOBER 14, 2021

As the US official, foreign policy and politicians maker, and the wife of neocon Robert Kagan, Victoria Nuland visits the Lebanese capital Beirut today, and during her visit, the US/ Saudi/ Israel sponsored so-called Lebanese Forces, a private militia, sniped peaceful protesters killing 5 of them and a lady in her house and injuring 37 others.

The lady who wherever she goes disasters ensue, met with the Lebanese top officials to show support for a single Lebanese judge who is handling the investigations in the explosion that destroyed the Beirut Port a couple of years ago.

The said judge is under heavy criticism for his handling the investigations by ignoring substantial material and evidence while focusing on a ‘negligence’ in the procedures that were carried out by the former Lebanese prime minister Hasan Diab and a couple of ministers who are known not to be in the US camp.

Visiting Nuland forgot that her ambassador to Lebanon gave her instructions to the former Lebanese government to remove a Lebanese judge from his job, in June of the last year, for giving an order to prevent the US ambassador from giving statements fueling strife in the country directly to local media bypassing the Lebanese foreign ministry and carrying out acts that stabilize his country, back then, the “independence and integrity” of the Lebanese judicial system was breached by a US official.

The blatant mishandling of the investigations in the Beirut Port explosion led groups of protesters, some of them are family members of the victims of the explosion, to take to the streets in protest of the appointed investigation judge’s mishandling of a case of a national level of importance.

The protest came after the lawyers representing those accused of negligence were carrying out a sitdown at the Justice Palace protesting the mishandling of the same case.

As the protesters were reaching the street before the Justice Palace, they were shot at by snipers positioned in the nearby tall buildings instantly killing a protester with a shot to his head and injuring a dozen others, followed by over 3 hours of direct shooting that killed 4 other protesters and injuring in total 37 others and one of the snipers saw a lady in her apartment and decided to snipe her for no reason, she’s a mother of 5 children.

Warning – Graphic Contents:

اطلاق نار كثيف في منطقة الطيونة نتح عنه اصابات بينها اصابة خطرة. pic.twitter.com/65N38PMsWI — ‏﮼فؤاد ‏﮼خريس (@fouadkhreiss) October 14, 2021 GRAPHIC CONTENTS

In total, 6 civilians were shot dead in their heads by professional snipers highly trained, loaded with massive quantities of light and medium weapons and munition, out of the 37 injured, at least 4 are in critical condition and between life and deaths. Calls for blood donation were sent by the hospitals in the area the victims were taken to.

All fingers point to the so-called Lebanese Force, a militia known for some of the most heinous massacres during the Lebanese civil war and its leader was convicted of ordering and contributing to some of the civil war era crimes one of which was the assassinating of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rashid Karami and a Lebanese brigadier accompanying him by a bomb placed under his helicopter seat, and for slaughtering the whole family of an opposing politician, in addition to blowing up a church! He was released from prison by the group who took over power in Lebanon post the 2004 assassination of Lebanese prime minister Hariri, the heinous crime which was also mishandled by the Lebanese judicial system in accomplice with special tribunal investigators formed for this crime, as per the admission of the court itself.

Sources close to the Lebanese army confirmed the arrest of 9 some of them are members of the Lebanese Forces militia who admitted to committing the massacre after setting the stage for it, others from the ‘shot at’ side. This investigation is continuing, the visit of Nuland to the Lebanese Army commander on the same day and the other Lebanese officials might hinder the investigations or stop it from reaching those giving the instructions to commit the massacre, as been the custom in Lebanon so far.

The mishandling of the former crime, the threats of the Lebanese Forces leader and his militia aides, and the US spending of billions of dollars to demonize the Lebanese Hezb Allah, by the admission of the US Congress, all led to the increased suspicions in the mishandling of the Beirut Port explosion especially when the appointed judge had leaked much of the investigation information to certain media outlets known to be on Saudi payroll, and only the part of negligence and not the essential parts on who brought the explosives, who stored it, who used it, and in whose favor the explosion was committed, if it was intentional.

The visit of Nuland is suspicious by its nature, the same US official infamous for her ‘F* Europe’ when she was leading Ukraine’s Maidan regime change that ousted a democratically elected president and replaced him with neo Nazis loyal to the USA.

If you want us to remain online, please consider a small donation, or see how you can help at no cost.

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Lebanon's army | Tagged: Amal-Hezbollah duo, Beirutshima, Geagea Crimes, Hezbollah allies, Hezbollah Puplic, LF, US Financial War On Hezbollah, Victoria Nuland |