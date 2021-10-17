Hezbollah: Lebanese Forces Militia’s Attempt to Drag Resistance into Civil War Foiled

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 17, 2021

Hezbollah officials stressed on Sunday that attempt by Lebanese Forces militia to drag the Lebanese Resistance movement into a civil war has been foiled.

Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, said that the Lebanese Forces militia attempted through Tayouneh ambush to drag Hezbollah into a civil war, stressing that such scenario won’t be implemented.

“Neither Lebanese Forces party, nor their masters will be able to drag Hezbollah into civil war,” Sayyed Safieddine was quoted by AL-Manar as saying in a local ceremony in Mount Lebanon.

“Hezbollah was not born for street wars. Hezbollah was established and its power has been build up in order to defeat the hegemonic powers in this region, on top of which are the US and the Zionist entity.”

For his part, member of Hezbollah’s loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah stressed that perpetrators of Tayouneh ambush must be held accountable.

In a local ceremony in south Lebanon, MP Fadlallah described as ‘massacre’ the deadly ambush in which 7 civilians were martyred in Tayouneh on Thursday (October 14), urging the Lebanese authorities to punish those responsible.

“What the criminals did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications”, he said.

“Those who incited, planned, … and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top.”

Seven civilians were martyred on Thursday in a deadly ambush staged by Lebanese Forces militia. The notorious party’s militants and snipers opened fire on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting the politicization of a probe into Beirut Port blast near the Justice Palace in Tayouneh-Badaro area. Among the martyrs was a woman who was fatally shot by a sniper in her head while being in her house.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

October 17, 2021

Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad stressed that the perpetrators of the deadly ambush in Tayouneh will be held accountable.

In a local ceremony in south Lebanon on Sunday, MP Raad described Lebanese Forces militia’s ambush in Tayouneh last Thursday (October 14), especially the sniper fire, as a “treachery that won’t go unanswered”

“The Lebanese Forces’ treachery which has committed a massacre on Thursday has its own account that will be settled. However, we won’t be dragged into a civil war. We won’t accept that this blood would go in vain. The Lebanese state must stage a probe and hold those who are responsible accountable.”

The lawmaker stressed that the “blood of our martyrs won’t go in vain.”

“Their blood is not an ink. We know the value of this blood very well. If it had not been for this blood, the Lebanese people would have not been dignified, and the Israeli occupation would have ruled this country.”

The lawmaker said Hezbollah has been for long months, keen for national peace and exerting efforts to guard the country against any form of civil war.

MP Raad lashed out the Lebanese Forces militia without mentioning them.

“Their historical record is full of massacres that threatens the national security. They are racist who take the side of the Zionists. They are the foreigners’ mercenaries.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Beirut's Port Explosion, Civil War, Geagea Crimes, LF, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Tayouneh massacre |